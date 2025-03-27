South-South Development Commission needs competent leadership – Rep

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, representing Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency of Rivers State, has emphasized the need for competent leadership in the newly established South-South Development Commission (SSDC) to effectively address the region’s longstanding environmental and socio-economic challenges.

Abiante also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the SSDC Bill into law, describing it as the result of persistent efforts that began in the 9th Assembly.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Abiante stressed that President Tinubu must appoint individuals of impeccable character to lead the commission, given the region’s significant infrastructure deficits.

“Going by experiences from similar agencies, Mr. President should appoint men and women of integrity to drive this process. The South-South region has numerous developmental gaps, and if managed well, this initiative could be a landmark achievement for the administration,” he stated.

The lawmaker recounted the bill’s legislative journey, noting that it was first passed in the 9th Assembly on November 16, 2021, but did not receive Senate concurrence. The process was restarted in the 10th Assembly, where Abiante reintroduced it on July 25, 2023. The House of Representatives passed it on July 16, 2024, followed by Senate concurrence, leading to the President’s assent.

Abiante clarified the difference between the SSDC and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), emphasizing that the SSDC specifically serves the six South-South states, while the NDDC includes states from the South-West and South-East with oil exploration activities.

“The NDDC caters to the entire Niger Delta region, regardless of geopolitical zone, whereas the SSDC is focused solely on the South-South,” he explained.

He further compared SSDC’s establishment to the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) and ongoing efforts to create a development commission for solid mineral-producing areas.

Abiante highlighted the region’s severe infrastructural deficiencies, pointing out that even state capitals struggle with essential services such as potable water and electricity.

“Infrastructure deficits hinder economic growth. Many communities, including those within capital cities, lack stable power supply. Without electricity, industrialization cannot thrive,” he noted.

The lawmaker emphasized that the SSDC, like similar regional development commissions, has a clear historical and strategic purpose. He expressed confidence that if properly managed, it will significantly improve the living conditions in the South-South region.