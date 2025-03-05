Rivers assembly writes Fubara, cites infractions

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Rivers State House of Assembly led by Hon. Martin Amaewhule, has again written the Governor of the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, citing his numerous infractions of the Constitution.

The house in a letter signed by Rt.Hon.Martin Chike Amaewhule as

Speaker and copied Prof. Ngozi Odu-Deputy Governor, Rivers State, said the decision to write the governor stemmed from the governor’s disobedience to known laws.

The house in the letter at its 131 legislative sitting in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, noted that the governor made several appointments without forwarding the appointees for screening.

The letter read: “At the 131” Legislative day of the Second Session of the Tenth (10th) Rivers State House of Assembly which held on Wednesday the 5th day of March 2025, the House amongst other matters once again deliberated on your numerous appointments of persons into positions that require screening and confirmation by the Rivers State House Assembly and resolved as follows:

“That your attention should once again be drawn to your illegal appointments of persons to serve in various offices without first forwarding their names for screening and confirmation as required by the1999 Constitution as amended and other extant laws.

“That your attention should specifically be drawn to your failure to forward the name of a nominee for appointment as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to the Rivers State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation but chose to parade one Mr.Dagogo Iboroma as a member of the State Executive Council in this regard, thereby contravening Section 192(2) & (6) as well as Section 195(1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“That we should remind you of another infraction of the Constitution in which you illegally swore-in several other persons who are parading themselves as Commissioners into the Rivers State Executive Council on Tuesday 21” May, 2024namely-Prince Charles O.Beke; Collins Onunwo; Solomon Eke; Peter Medee: Elloka Tasie-Amadi;Basoene Joshua Benibo; Tambari Sydney Gbara and Ovy Orluideye Chinendum Chukwuma without screening and confirmation by the Rivers State House of Assembly in full compliance with Section 192(2) & (6)of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“Others who were sworn in on Tuesday 13th of August 2024 are illamu Arugu;Rowland Obed Whyte;Samuel Anya;Samuel Eyiba and Austin Emeka Nnadozie while Israel Ngbuelu; Evans Bipi, Otamiri Ngubo and Benibo Alabraba were sworn in on Monday 7th October 2024. Emmanuel Frank-Fubara was sworn-in on the 8th of July 2024 amounting to total number of 19 persons parading themselves and misleading Rivers people that they are Commissioners.

That another infraction of the law is the swearing in of Lawrence Oko-Jaja as Chairman ;Earnest Ibekwe Ekwe;Mina Ogbanga; Iseleye Amachree and Adokiye Oyagiri as members of the Rivers State Bureau on Public Procurement on Friday 30th of August 2024 without screening and confirmation by the Rivers State House of Assembly as stipulated in Section 4(a) of the Rivers State Public Procurement Law No. 4 of 2008.Others are Gift Alex-Hart; Grace Osaronu and Selinah Amonieah as members.

“That the swearing-in of Goodlife Ben as Chairman; Emmanuel Jaja; Betty Warmate;Jerome Chimenem; Prince Ohochukwu; Philip Okparaji and Christian Amadi as members of the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission without screening and confirmation contrary to Section 44(3) of the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018 is another infraction.

That these appointments by you that are highlighted and other appointments made but not mentioned here for want of space that are not in consonance with extant laws are not only infractions but are seriously threatening our nascent democracy so, should and shall be remedied.

The house, however, urged the governor to compile names of the people nominated for appointment as commissioners for onward screening.

“That the House requests you to submit a list of nominees for appointment as Commissioners into the Rivers State Executive Council as well as list of nominees for appointment to fill vacancies in all the offices mentioned above or those not listed but require screening and confirmation by the Rivers State House of Assembly within 48 hours.

“We, therefore, urge you to act fast and do the needful by complying with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended and other extant laws in the best interest of the good people of Rivers State.”