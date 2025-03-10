Protesters storm Edo Assembly over suspended LG chairmen

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – HUNDREDS of youths under the name Concerned Edo Youth on Monday stormed the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) protesting the continued suspension of the eighteen local government chairmen and their vice in the 18 local government areas almost a month after their initial two months suspension expired.

Recall that on the 17th December the 18 local government chairmen were suspended from office following a letter of request from Governor Monday Okpebholo over their failure to present their statement of account dating back to September, 2024.

The protesters said their continued absence has led to the perpetuation of illegality, panic and violence in these councils.

Speaking at the State House of Assembly, Coordinator of the group, Comrade Joseph, Gbale said despite the over two months of the suspension which he said was not in violation of due process, stressed that the Speaker and the House of Assembly owe Edo people an explanation why they have kept the people in darkness.

He said “It is regrettable that both the Edo State Government and the House of Assembly have not mustered the courage to accept the truth and uphold the rule of law, but continued to perpetrate illegality, and this has caused violence and panic in our various councils

“The house must within seven days present to the Edo people the outcome of the committee report that was set up to investigate the supposed case of insubordination of our council chairmen.

“The House must tellthe Edo people if the said committee invited the accused chairmen and vice to any of their sittings to also hear from them in the spirit of natural justice and fair hearing.

“The house must as a matter of urgency lift up the constitutional suspension which did not follow due process as the said two months have long expired and invalidate the purported and illegal impeachment carried out by disgruntled and self-serving individuals.”

Receiving the protesters on behalf of the leadership of the house of assembly, the member representing Akoko-Edo I, Hon Yekini Idaiye said the house would discuss the issues they raised and would get back to them.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Lucky Eseigbe said beyond the multiple litigation initiated by the, against the state government, many of the chairmen have absconded and refused to honour invitation by the security agencies to answer to issues raised in the over N90 billion allegedly misappropriated adding that any one of them cleared, would be allowed to resume.