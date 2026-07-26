Osun NURTW: Oyewale group resumes office, says crisis is over

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The newly inaugurated Caretaker Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Osun State Council, Alhaji Kazeem Oyewale, popularly known as Ashiri Eniba, has assured residents that peace has returned to motor parks across the state, announcing the resumption of union activities following the resolution of its leadership crisis.

The state council had been embroiled in a leadership dispute between the Oyewale faction and the faction led by Nurudeen Wakili, popularly known as Alowonle. The crisis resulted in protests, violence, disruption of commercial activities and the suspension of union operations in motor parks by local government chairmen across the state.

The council chairmen subsequently announced Oyewale’s appointment as caretaker chairman, and he was later inaugurated by the national leadership of the union despite the Osun State Government’s opposition to the move.

Speaking after assuming office on Saturday, Oyewale said the newly constituted state executive members were recently invited to Abuja, where they were inaugurated to oversee the affairs of the Osun State Council.

He appealed to residents not to associate members of the union with violence, describing commercial drivers as law-abiding citizens committed to their livelihoods.

Oyewale also urged the police to conclude investigations into the killings of some union members during the crisis and called on members who had stayed away to return to the union.

According to him, “Leadership changes are normal in every organisation. That is why we were invited to Abuja for our inauguration to officially take charge of the affairs of the Osun State Council.

“I want to assure the people of Osun State that commercial drivers are not hoodlums. We are responsible family men. The police are investigating the killings recorded during the crisis, and we hope justice will be served.

“Our doors remain open to every member because we are one family. I appeal to those who have stayed away to return to the union. I also urge the Osun State Government to work with us. We are ready to cooperate with all stakeholders because we are an independent union.

“I want to assure residents that peace has returned to our motor parks and all issues have been resolved. I also commend the Nigeria Police Force for its role in restoring peace and encourage the officers to remain committed to maintaining security. Commercial activities will fully resume across our garages on Monday.”

Also speaking, the union’s Interim Secretary and Group 2 Chairman for Ife Federal Constituency, Ayinde Mutiu, said normal activities had resumed across motor parks following the resolution of the leadership dispute.

He appealed to members to embrace peace and avoid actions capable of disrupting public order, stressing that the NURTW remains one united family despite the recent challenges.