Poverty: Beggars now keep late nights to meet ‘targets’

Nigerians are well known with the tradition of giving alms to the needy.

Many people believe that the needy, particularly beggars, are angels sent to test their act of giving.

Others believe that when the barren give to those with children, she will give birth to children of her own, while most people believe that giving to the needy will release God’s blessings upon them.

However, these beliefs are gradually dying.

Many Nigerians are no longer giving alms, due to the declining standard of living.

Economy&Lifestyle discovered that the development has made most roadside beggars, who are known to quit begging by 5p.m., now extend their routine till late nights, to meet their daily targets.

Hauwa Garba, a mother of three who begs for a living, said: “People hardly give us money nowadays. I have been begging since 2018.

“Then people will give N500, N200, clothes, food for myself and children.

“Now, people don’t even look at you or the children. The act of giving has reduced a lot.

“The highest denomination I received today was N100.

“Even the sharing of food packs hardly happens now, and when it doe,s the packs contain little quantity unlike before, when you have a lot to eat and even waste.

“It was even difficult to see them give necessities such as clothes, drugs, tissue paper, pampers and so on as it was a routine then.

“They now give these items to people closer to them.

“I don’t blame them but the poor economy.

“So to meet up with footing my bills, I beg till late nights. “This is because I pay for the space I retire to after begging. There are very many of us living there and everyone must pay their share of the rent.”

In Nigeria, there are various grades of beggars and each category sticks to a particular belief of the various cultural backgrounds in the country.

There are beggars with children, there are the old, those that are handicapped, and some that you meet on the street seeking financial help or food for survival, there are beggars seeking help to resolve medical issues, among others.

On his part, Dogo Kubure, a handicapped in his 40s, said he started closing by 9 p.m. after heeding the advice of a fellow beggar to extend their begging time to meet up with their target.

“This is a very hard time for beggars like me because those who are physically complete find it hard to provide for their daily life compared to us.

“Before, I went home with at least N1,000 daily apart from the various food items people give me.

“Now, I hardly go home with N500.

“Today, I made just N200. This is to show you the extent of how the economy has reduced our benefactors to.

“I have to stay out late after heeding to the advice of my friend who is also a beggar but old.

“People always give the handicapped and old mostly. But now, both categories of beggars are not even pitied by many.

“If I can’t meet up with my needs in the city anymore, I will go back to my village before the year ends.”

Confirming the reduction in giving alms to roadside beggars, Miss Mercy Udechukwu, a skincare seller said she has stopped giving beggars money on the street and decided to give the little she can spare to members of her family that is struggling to survive.

“In a day up to two to three people in my family are seeking financial help.

“Sometimes I promise to give them and I fulfill my promise. “Other times I just tell them I am also struggling.

“Before, in a week I give beggars up to N1,000 when I go out. Some even come in groups to my shop to solicit financial help.

“But now, I don’t give them because I am struggling to survive and the little I can spare I give to my family who are also in need.”

Mr. Matthew Bankole, a surveyor, said: “What I do now is give alms in my church. We have a special donation for the needy.

“Such as widows and those that are struggling to survive in this economy.

“I also support my family members that are also struggling.

“The way the economy is now, people hardly render help anymore.

“Even when you have the money, prefer to give it to immediate family members that are striving to survive.

“People don’t even have pity anymore.

“For instance, Look at those commercial bus drivers before they assist school children to the nearest bus stop of their school but now if a child doesn’t have a complete transport fare they either stay at the bus stop for long hours or trek half the journey.

“It is not as if these drivers are bad but it’s a condition the economy has placed in their lives so they have to kill pity.

“That is what has extended into our tradition of giving. The current economic situation has killed pity.”