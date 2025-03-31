Oshiomhole goofed on Prof Nwosu and June 12

Professor Humphrey Nwosu

It is very unfortunate that the need for posthumous recognition of Professor Humphrey Nwosu, the Chief Electoral Umpire of the acclaimed June 12, 1993 general elections, has been reduced to a tribal or sectional mess.

Following calls from well-meaning Nigerians, including this newspaper, for the naming of the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, after Professor Nwosu, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe sponsored a motion in the Senate in respect of it. The bid however failed after a voice-voting conducted by Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.

The call for Nwosu’s immortalisation arose from the comprehensive honour splashed on major personalities associated with June 12. In June 2018, former President Muhammadu Buhari named June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day instead of May 29.

He also conferred the highest National Honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, GCFR, on the annulled election’s winner, Chief Moshood Abiola; and Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, GCON, on Abiola’s running mate, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe. In fact, legendary human rights activist who fought for the revalidation of the election, Gani Fawehinmi (SAN), was also honoured with GCON.

Buhari had formally invited Prof Nwosu to the event. But the latter sent in a letter of apology for his inability to attend because he was out of the country. He, however, reaffirmed Abiola’s victory and commended Buhari for recognising June 12 and honouring Abiola as the winner. It was profusely reported in the media. It was a grievous blunder that Buhari did not extend the honour to Nwosu for his role in facilitating June 12.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole’s uncharitable outburst during the Senate plenary showed he was not properly informed on the subject matter. He had said: “Prof Nwosu and President Babangida fooled the 18 million Nigerians who voted…after the end of Babangida’s tenure and the death of Abiola…I would have expected Nwosu to say – either on his birthday or on a special occasion – ‘I couldn’t declare the number then but now on my record, Abiola won this election’. He died without confession. He cannot be rewarded”.

Senator Oshiomhole needs to be reminded that Prof Nwosu attended a public event at the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja on August 15, 2008, and formally announced Abiola as the winner of the June 12 election. Nwosu’s letter to Buhari referred to above was a further confirmation of his advocacy for June 12.

Oshiomhole committed errors of fact and emotional insensitivity against Prof Nwosu and should apologise to the family and the Nigerian people whom he served with passion and excellence.

Prof Humphrey Nwosu packaged, organised and conducted the freest and fairest election in Nigeria’s history. He lost his job for refusing to compromise. Naming the INEC headquarters after him will show we still value selfless public service, and free, fair elections.