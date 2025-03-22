Ooni plotting my downfall – Oluwo alleges

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi on Friday lock horns over a pull-down allegation.

The Oluwo in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Ibrahim Alli alleged that despite his effort towards the emergence of Oba Adeyeye as the Ooni of Ife in 2015, he (Ooni) has always plotted his downfall as Oluwo.

He added apart from publicly embarrassing him before Governor Ademola Adeleke during a recent meeting of the traditional council in the state, Oluwo alleged that the Ooni plotted his suspension from the state traditional council despite the proof of his innocence.

“In 2015, I got a call from Akin Daodu, a close ally to the then Prince Adeyeye Ogunwusi, now Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi. He told me Prince Adeyeye was on the phone, that he needed to talk and seek my help on his aspiration to the throne of Ooni of Ife. I told Akin Daodu that I’m not aware they had chosen Ooni designate. I acknowledged my affinity with the family because we stayed around the same place at Akobo, Ibadan before I travelled. I know him then but I’m closer to his brother, Tunji Ogunwusi who was my peer then. Both myself and Tunji Ogunwusi popularly called Dodo were about 8 years older than him.

We discussed and he disclosed almost all the stakeholders including the Governor have agreed but there is a litigation in court instituted by a few aggrieved people. He said his primary concern is court litigation. I asked him if that was all, and he said yes. I told him he is already a king”

“In his presence, I called the person in charge and I told the person what I wanted. The case was decided on Friday and Adeyeye became Ooni on Saturday. This was before my own enthronement. I was not selfish. I did his own before my own. And a few months later, God used the same link for me to become Oluwo of Iwoland”

“To my surprise, the same person I helped to the throne has been planning evil against me. He orchestrated my suspension from the Osun State Council of Obas meeting against the AIG who was a star witness to what transpired. He is using a few kings in Iwoland to destabilize my territory. He attacked me last month in the presence of the Governor that I’m discouraging deity worshipping. He was part of those who used my former wife against me. He wants me to be removed as Oluwo by all means. Such is a dream that can never come through. No one can remove me as Oluwo. No one can kill me and no one can bring me down. Adabi ti ki baase emi ni Mo ran e lowo tofi di Ooni”, he added.

Reacting, Ooni’s spokesperson, Otunba Moses Olafare described the allegation of Ooni wanting to pull Oluwo down as baseless and reckless, saying his suspension from the council of traditional rulers was his own doing having fought a fellow traditional ruler in public.

His words, “Oba Adeyeye was made an Oba by God, remember he was ordained to become an Ooni right from the time he was birthed, hence, his middle name ‘Enitan’. So irrespective of anybody’s effort, there was a prophecy that he would ascend the throne which manifested in 2015.

“The Ooni could not have plotted his suspension, it was his recklessness that led to that, he fought, harassed a fellow monarch in public and a committee was set up by the council to investigate the matter which recommended his suspension.

“Ooni don’t have the habit of embarrassing anyone either publicly or secretly. Ooni’s comment was an honest one before the arrival of the governor to the meeting, urging Oluwo to stop embarrassing traditional rulers who believe in traditional religion. He told him every traditional ruler cannot be Muslim or Christian and each one should be free to express his belief. What is embarrassing about that sincere counsel? Oluwo should not be reacting to that several weeks after the incident.

“When he was to become the Oluwo, the Ooni supported him, gave money, gave car to honour his enthronement but you wouldn’t hear that from the Ooni. The palace also made effort to ensure he ascended the throne. He need to focus on real issues”, he added.