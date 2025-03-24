Onaiyekan cautions political leaders against misuse of power

Cardinal John Onaiyekan

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- CATHOLIC Archbishop of Abuja Emeritus, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has taken a swipe at political leaders in the executive, legislature and judiciary arms of government who misuse power to oppress people, warning them to kn ow that power belongs only to God, to whom they would answerable.

In a homily delivered at the 17th edition of St. Patrick at Holy Family Catholic Church, Life Camp, Abuja yesterday, he warned that power must be carried out with the knowledge that the holder would give account to God on its use.

Onaiyekan, who used the presence of the Chairman, Senate Committee on National Population and National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, Senator Victor Umeh, LP, Anambra Central, who was also chairman of this year’s celebration, to send a message to his co-political leaders, said: “I think I see one now, Senator Umeh, the man with the big red hat. You’re most welcome.

“Senator Umeh doesn’t belong to Edo/Delta but you know politicians are always looking for ways and means of advertising themselves. He is the senator representing Anambra Central zone in the Senate.

“You are most welcome to join in this. And through you, we are reaching out to all those big men that God had put in charge of us. God put them in charge of us.

“You know what? Since power belongs to God, anybody who holds power is holding it in the name of God. No matter how you collected the power, whether because you staged a coup with a gun, even if you rigged election and the Supreme Court declares you ruler, you should not forget power belongs to God. That is serious.

“What that means is that you are going to give account to God how you are using this power. The people may be helpless, like we all are right now, the people may not be able to challenge you and you may think you are getting away with anything. No way! God’s record is always straight and comprehensive. So, we warn them.

“That’s why we are praying for them, all that may work according to God’s will – seek justice, equity, goodness, kindness, peace, above all, above personal political and other interests.

“So, senator, you have a message. I don’t know how you will carry it to your brothers and sisters. For me, Cardinal, I have done my own part.”

Speaking on the issue of forgiveness, the Cardinal noted that there was no sin beyond forgiveness but observed that people were not always ready to ask for forgiveness, alleging that political leaders were involved in bad things and yet obtain court judgments to justify them.

He said: “But you know to ask for forgiveness entails that we admit we have done wrong. And this admission that we have done wrong is so difficult for us because of our pride. We see people do horrible things and are proud of it and they justify it.

“They can even get court judgment to support it and justify it. If we don’t acknowledge our sins, how would we ask for forgiveness? If we don’t ask for forgiveness, how will God forgive us?”

Cardinal Onaiyekan warned political leaders not to prevent people from crying about the present condition, whether over the social media or anywhere else, adding that when people suffer, they were bound to cry.

“You can’t stop people suffering from crying. And you know whenever you are crying, the Lord is listening to you.

“Don’t be tired of crying. I’m not tired of crying. I will continue to cry about…this country has enough to make us reasonably happy.

“The country has the wherewithal to make everybody happy, not everybody stinkingly rich. No. God does not provide for all our greed. God has provided for all our needs,’’ he said.

The Catholic Archbishop, who alluded to the biblical suffering of Israelites in Egypt for hundreds of years, reminded leaders that the poor victims could not organize themselves to overthrow the Egyptians but God came to their aid.

Quoting from the book of Exodus to back his admonition, he said: “I have seen the affliction of my people who are in Egypt, and have heard their cry because of their taskmasters; I know their sufferings, and I have come down to deliver them out of the hand of the Egyptian, and to bring them up out of the land to a good and broad land, a land flowing with milk and honey.”

The Emeritus Archbishop, who called for prayers for those in power not to forget that power comes from God, admonished them to know that people were suffering, advising Edo/Delta Catholic community in Abuja to marry their culture with their Christian belief “You do not have to choose between your Christian faith and your Edo/Delta culture. Both can and must enrich each other. And I believe that’s what we are celebrating here this day in this church,’’ he admonished