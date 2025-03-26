OLUBIYI FADEYI: Pushing for societal good

The remarkable achievements of Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi, representing Osun State Central Senatorial District, stand as an exceptional testament to his dedication to the advancement of humanity, development of his constituency, and transformative leadership.

With a distinguished record of impactful initiatives across various sectors, Senator Fadeyi exemplifies the qualities of an extraordinary humanitarian and a beacon of hope for his people. Ajagunnla Olubiyi Fadeyi was born to the family of Dagilogba Baba Ayodeji Fadeyi, of Eran’s Compound, Oke-Ede, Ila Orangun in Osun State and Mama Tinuola Fadeyi of Odu’s Compound of Oke Ejigbo also in Osun State.

As a Public Private Partnership (PPP) expert who he facilitated many PPP projects in and outside Nigeria, he has participated in PPP Executive Courses at the International Law Institute (ILI) in Washington D.C, USA. Biyi has also been to the prestigious Harvard Business School (HBS) in Boston, United States where he attended Senior Executive Management courses in Creating Share Value, Competitive Advantage Through Social Impact as well as other courses at the Harvard Law School specializing in Negotiation.

He also took Senior Executive Courses in International Relations and Political Economy from the renowned London School of Economic & Political Science (LSE) London, United Kingdom. Ajagunnla Olubiyi Fadeyi is a member of Senior Executive Course in National and International Security at Harvard John Kennedy School, Boston, USA. Senator Fadeyi’s vision for sustainable development is evident in his infrastructural strides.

As a ppp Consultant and expert, he has partnered with state and federal Governments on Public and Private Partnerships (ppp) on infrastructure projects mainly on Road, Bridges and Sea port in Nigeria, which has attracted over 7 Billion USD Foreign Direct Investment through his core International partners to Nigeria in the last 25years.

He facilitated the construction and rehabilitation of 10 km of roads across four local government areas, ensuring better connectivity and improving local economies. Notably, his efforts in rural electrification, including the installation of a 500kva transformer at the Federal University Teaching Hospital in Ila-Orangun, brought much-needed energy access to communities that had faced darkness for years.

Furthermore, the completion of a substation electricity project (120MVA, 60x60kva) in Ila-Orangun now serves seven local governments, ending years of energy deficit. In addressing healthcare challenges, Senator Fadeyi facilitated the construction of three Mother and Child Centers in Ila Orangun, Iragbiji, and Ikirun. These state-of-the-art facilities are transforming maternal and child healthcare, reducing mortality rates, and improving health outcomes. His humanitarian gesture extends to the installation of 30 solar-powered boreholes with capacities of 10,000 and 20,000 liters in 30 separate communities, providing potable water to communities previously plagued by water scarcity.

Education remains a cornerstone of Senator Fadeyi’s agenda. His investments include the renovation of 10 classroom blocks, ensuring a conducive learning environment for students. Moreover, the Senator instituted N50 million annual bursary award, granting 1,560 students bursaries to his constituents from PHD, Masters, Law School, Medical, final year and part-time student programs. This initiative underscores his commitment to human capital development.

Additionally, 20 Osun indigents were sponsored to China for advanced agricultural and CNG conversion training, equipping them with cutting-edge skills to contribute to the local economy. Senator Fadeyi has empowered farmers and local businesses through the distribution of 25 farm tricycles, three heavy-duty Massey Ferguson tractors, and 1,500 bags of fertilizer. His support has not only boosted agricultural productivity but has also uplifted farmers economically. He also facilitated the grading and upgrading of 40 km of rural farm roads in 20 communities, ensuring better access to markets and resources for farmers.

The senator’s focus on sustainable energy solutions has been groundbreaking. He installed 700 solar-powered streetlights across 25 communities, enhancing security and nighttime economic activities. His energy initiatives also include the installation of six 500kva/300kva transformers in strategic locations and the distribution of 11 transformers to underserved communities. These efforts reflect his commitment to improving quality of life while fostering environmental sustainability.

Social Welfare and Security

Senator Fadeyi’s passion for social equity is demonstrated by his distribution of N150 million in cash palliatives across the 116 wards in his senatorial district. This intervention provided a critical safety net during challenging times. To bolster security, he donated three 406 patrol vehicles to federal constituencies, reinforcing the security architecture of Osun Central.

In an unprecedented show of support for grassroots political engagement, Senator Fadeyi distributed 11 buses to PDP chapters across 10 local governments. His unwavering support for community development is also evident in the construction of an Open University Community Centre in Oke-Ila and Erin Osun.

The senator renovated three State High Courts, reinforcing his belief in the importance of a functional judiciary in a thriving democracy. His focus on capacity building is further reflected in the training of 100 school principals and headmasters to enhance their leadership and administrative skills.

Ajagunnla Olubiyi Fadeyi member of the 10th Senate of Federal Republic of Nigeria. Vice Chairman Senate Committee of Communication, also Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Trade & Investment.