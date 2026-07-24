Team Nigeria kicked off their men’s 3×3 basketball campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games with a 21-17 victory over the Cayman Islands, boosting their hopes of a strong outing in the competition.

Nigeria delivered an impressive display in the fast-paced contest, controlling key moments of the game to claim the win in their opening fixture.

Esosa Okundaye and Ikechukwu Nwamu spearheaded the team’s scoring, finishing with six points apiece as Nigeria held off the Cayman Islands to seal the victory.

The result gives Team Nigeria a positive start to their Commonwealth Games campaign as they continue their quest for medals in Glasgow.

Nigeria will now turn their attention to a tougher challenge against Australia in their second match of the men’s 3×3 basketball tournament.

Vanguard News