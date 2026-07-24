Adeleke’s campaign council petitions British High Commission over Osun polls

By John Alechenu

The Imole Campaign Council of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has written to the British High Commission in Abuja over developments ahead of the August 15 governorship election in the state.

Spokesperson of the council, Pelumi Olajengbesi, who led the delegation to submit a petition to the High Commission in Abuja on Friday, also told journalists that the Osun poll would serve as a major indicator of Nigeria’s preparedness for the 2027 general elections.

Olajengbesi said: “We have written to the British High Commission on the current political situation in Osun State. The people of Osun will proceed to vote on the 15th of August, 2026.

“This election is important to Nigeria and the world. It is a major test of the integrity of INEC, the Inspector General of Police and our institutions to know if we are prepared to conduct a free, fair and credible election in 2027.”

The campaign spokesman urged the Federal Government, international observers and civil society groups to ensure that all stakeholders remain neutral during the exercise.

He said the council had also written to the Inspector General of Police over reported cases of violence in the state, and called on the police leadership to provide adequate security for voters.

“Our goal is to ensure that all stakeholders in this election, including INEC, the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, play their role in a neutral manner so that there can be a credible election that the entire world can be proud of,” he added.

Also speaking, Olufemi Franklin of the Coalition of Public Interest Lawyers described the Osun election as a “litmus test” for the country’s democratic institutions.

“This election will test the credibility and integrity of stakeholders, including the Chairman of INEC and the Inspector General of Police. All hands must be on deck to ensure that the people are not robbed of their choice of governor,” Franklin said.

He urged INEC to remain impartial and independent, and called on security agencies to create a safe environment for voters to exercise their franchise.

“Nigeria is no longer a baby democracy. This election will show us what to expect in the 2027 general election. We are asking the IGP to rise to his responsibilities,” he added.

The campaign council said it would continue to monitor the electoral process in Osun and push for the protection of voters’ rights.