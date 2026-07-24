Commonwealth Games: Nworgu secures gold as Nigeria sweeps medals in Para Powerlifting

Team Nigeria enjoyed a memorable outing in para powerlifting at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, winning one gold and two silver medals as Esther Nworgu broke the Games record, Esther Oyema finished second in the women’s lightweight event, and Roland Ezuruike claimed silver in the men’s Lightweight Group A competition.

Nworgu delivered a commanding performance to win Nigeria’s first gold medal of the Games, lifting her way to a new Commonwealth Games record of 119.0 points in the women’s lightweight para powerlifting event.

Her record-breaking effort proved too much for the rest of the field, reinforcing Nigeria’s reputation as one of the leading nations in para powerlifting.

Completing a dominant outing for Team Nigeria in the event, the experienced Esther Oyema secured the silver medal with a total of 115.0+ points, ensuring a one-two finish for the country in the women’s lightweight category.

Earlier, Roland Ezuruike had opened Nigeria’s medal account at the Games by claiming silver in the men’s Lightweight Group A para powerlifting event.

The experienced para powerlifter produced a strong performance throughout the competition and came close to winning the gold medal before settling for second place.

Nigeria’s haul of one gold and two silver medals provided an early boost to the country’s campaign in Glasgow and highlighted the continued strength of its para powerlifting team on the international stage.

Nworgu’s latest triumph adds another milestone to her growing career, with her Games-record performance further establishing her among the world’s elite para powerlifters.

Oyema, a multiple-time international medallist, once again demonstrated her consistency by adding another major medal to her impressive collection, while Ezuruike’s podium finish underscored his experience and resilience on the Commonwealth stage.

With more events still to come, Team Nigeria will hope the strong start by its para powerlifters inspires further medal-winning performances across the remainder of the Games.