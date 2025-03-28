NSCDC didn’t receive report on organ harvesting, says Imo Command

NSCDC officials

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri –The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Imo State Command, on Friday said the command did not receive any report on organ harvesting in the State.

The NSCDC, Public Relations Officer, PRO, Cajethan Ahanonu, spoke to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to the viral video online claiming that the command received a report on organ harvesting.

The command clarified that what it received was a distress call on alleged rape from Mrs Ogeri Ude, a staff member, involving her daughter. Immediately the command moved into action and deployed an intervention squad and they were able to apprehend a suspect whose name was given as Stanley Ebo, in connection with the rape allegation.

According to Ahanonu, “On March 18, 2025, the Command received a distress call from Mrs Ogeri Ude, a staff member, reporting the sighting of a suspect who allegedly raped her 25 years-old daughter on March 5, 2025 at about 22:30hrs.

“Following standard protocols, operatives were immediately deployed, and the suspect, Stanley Ebo, was taken into custody after being identified by the victim. During preliminary investigation, the suspect denied ever meeting the victim and committing rape, that he claimed mistaken identity and the alleged offence is billable under the law.”

At a point the NSCDC PRO said: “The suspect began experiencing heart-related medical issues while in custody,stooling and vomiting blood at a point. The suspects family applied for bail so as to seek immediate medical attention for him, and bail was granted on humanitarian and health grounds. The Command prioritized the suspect’s well-being while maintaining the investigative process.”

He concluded that; “No organ harvesting occurred, neither was there any report from any quarters to that effect. The allegations on social media are completely unfounded and baseless.”

The mother to the victim, Mrs Ogeri Ude, recalled that; “The way Nonso Nkwa narrated the story, it is not the way it happened, he should say exactly what happened,when I came and reported the issue I told the department incharge of arrest that my daughter entered one chance when my daughter saw the man she called my attention and we went for arrest. There was no time I said it was organ harvesting.”