No reason for emergency rule in Benue – Alia

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State.

The Benue State Government says there is no reason for people to call for the declaration of emergency rule in the state.

Mr Tersoo Kula, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Hyacinth Alia, said this in a statement on Monday in Makurdi.

Kula, who was reacting to the press briefing by the Centre for Judicial Integrity (CJI), said that the governor was in total control of the state.

He said that those calling for a state of emergency were not in touch with the happenings in the state, as there was no reason for such calls.

The CPS also warned those fanning embers of hate and mischief to steer clear of the state, as Benue people would not be persuaded by unjustifiable allegations or political manoeuvres.

“Furthermore, the call for a ‘state of emergency” in Benue State is not purely vexatious but also a flagrant display of political opportunism.

“It is evident that these irritated political operatives are sponsored by unscrupulous factions, desperate and eager to capitalise on any situation for their advantage.

“Their motives are clear: to undermine a state that is presently going through effective governance and progress under Gov. Alia’s leadership.

”There is no unrest in Benue State. Gov. Hyacinth Alia is fully in charge and control of the state,” he said.

Kula refuted the allegations that Gov. Alia was involved in buying off members of the judiciary.

He challenged the Centre for Judicial Integrity (CJI) to produce their evidence publicly or face the consequences of their thoughtless denunciations.

“This latest smear campaign is nothing other than a forlorn attempt by disgruntled political elements in Abuja to sabotage the integrity of a governor who has persistently sided with the principles of justice and governance,” Kula said.

He said the state was witnessing transformational governance that prioritised the people’s welfare and well-being.

“Gov. Alia is fixated on shaping the narrative around governance in the state, demystifying the process, and ensuring that the government works for the people.

“The inhabitants of Benue are happy and supportive of their governor, praying daily for his prosperity and the advanced progress of the state.

“Gov. Alia has no wealth to corrupt anyone, specifically not an esteemed institution like the judiciary. His responsibility is to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

“Finally, we appeal to all forces involved in this smear campaign to reflect on their activities and examine the damage they wreak on the democratic process.

“The people of Benue deserve better than the disruptive ploys and fabricated allegations that threaten their progress,” he said. (NAN)