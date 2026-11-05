ADC Judgment: Do not undermine democracy — Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians and the judiciary to protect democratic principles and allow opposition parties to thrive following a Federal High Court judgment nullifying the emergence of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Chairman and actions taken by him.

Obi, who expressed shock over the ruling, said the development had created uncertainty in the country’s political landscape, particularly with the 2027 general election approaching.

He disclosed this in a statement posted on his X platform on Thursday.

The former Anambra State governor said although he respected the court’s authority to determine disputes in accordance with the law, the timing of the judgment raised concerns about electoral certainty.

“I do not challenge the ruling of the court. The court of law is constituted to determine disputes according to the law. My concern is that three months before a general election, it is in the public interest to have certainty,” he said.

Obi argued that uncertainty over political parties and their candidates close to an election could undermine the electoral process and restrict the space for opposition campaigns.

He alleged that the ruling party was engineering instability within opposition parties, claiming that similar developments had affected him in the Labour Party.

He also alleged that opposition campaigns had been subjected to violence, describing the developments as part of what he called efforts to shrink the civic space and weaken opposition politics.

Emphasising the importance of voters in a democracy, Obi said the choice of political leaders should ultimately rest with the electorate.

“One mark of democracy is that at all times, it is voters and not courts that choose leaders. I trust in the judiciary. As a public officer, I have shown deep respect for the judiciary,” he said.

He appealed to the judiciary and other stakeholders to protect democratic institutions and ensure that candidates are allowed to participate freely in electoral contests.

Obi further warned against weakening opposition politics, citing the spread of military rule in parts of West Africa as a reason Nigeria should strengthen its democratic institutions.

According to him, the survival of democracy requires a political environment in which opposition parties are allowed to operate, organise and compete without persecution.

He said he had consistently maintained that, if elected president, he would give special attention to ensuring that opposition parties remained stable and viable.

Obi added that his administration would protect opposition candidates from being pushed out of electoral contests.

“This is a time to strengthen our democracy by allowing the opposition to thrive,” he said.

He concluded by reiterating his belief in the possibility of building a new Nigeria.