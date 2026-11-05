Bwala to David Mark-led exco: You took over ADC leadership undemocratically and hoped all is well

Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala

Presidential aide Daniel Bwala has criticised the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), accusing it of taking over the party’s leadership without due process.

Bwala made the remarks in a post on his X platform on Thursday, following the controversy surrounding the leadership of the opposition party.

He said a political party seeking to govern Nigeria must uphold the principles of due process, equity and justice, accusing the Mark-led executive of disregarding those principles in its emergence.

“A political party that wants to govern Nigeria must be a party of due process, equity and justice.

“You descended on ADC like a thief in the night, took over its leadership undemocratically and hoped that all is well,” he wrote.

Bwala further accused the leadership of violating the party’s constitution and guidelines, as well as the Nigerian Constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said the alleged violations amounted to a disregard for Nigerians, accusing the party leadership of assuming that the public could be misled over the circumstances surrounding its emergence.

Bwala also took a swipe at individuals lobbying on behalf of the party leadership, suggesting that they were expecting financial rewards.

The comments came amid the dispute over the ADC leadership and a court ruling affecting the Mark-led executive committee.