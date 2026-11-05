Court ruling: Don’t set Nigeria on fire over 2027 – ADC to APC

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi

…warns against using courts to cripple opposition

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against setting Nigeria on fire in its desperation to retain power in 2027, accusing the ruling party of using the judiciary to cripple the opposition and undermine democratic competition.

The party issued the warning after a Federal High Court judgment in Abuja which it said threatens its leadership and the candidacy of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. It argued that the implications extend beyond its leadership, potentially affecting thousands of candidates seeking elective offices across the country.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC linked the timing of the judgment by Justice Peter Lifu, barely 24 hours after its massive presidential campaign rally in Sokoto, to what it described as the APC’s growing desperation over the opposition’s rising political profile.

“We have reasons to believe that the judgment had long been written on this case. The Sokoto rally was simply a trigger that stampeded its delivery,” Abdullahi alleged.

The party warned that the dispute was not merely about the political fortunes of Senator David Mark or Atiku, but the right of its candidates to participate in the 2027 elections.

“Do these people understand what they are playing with? This is not about Atiku Abubakar or David Mark. It is about the democratic rights of Nigerians to freely choose their own leaders. It is about the rights of thousands of candidates to participate in a democratic process,” the statement said.

To challenge the judgment, the ADC cited an earlier ruling by Justice Musa Liman of the same Federal High Court, delivered on July 2, 2026, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1637/2025, which it said affirmed the legitimacy of the David Mark-led National Working Committee (NWC) and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the leadership.

The party argued that a court of coordinate jurisdiction could not sit on appeal over, review, vary or nullify a subsisting judgment of another court of equal jurisdiction.

“The ADC, therefore, rejects any consequential orders founded on a determination that appears to disregard these fundamental legal principles. However, we await the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the said judgment to ascertain its precise terms, scope and operative orders,” Abdullahi stated.

The ADC accused the APC of repeating what it called a familiar pattern of using judicial controversies to frustrate opposition whenever it gains political momentum, warning that the struggle to retain power must not come at the expense of national stability.

“We warn the APC: do not play with fires you cannot control. The peace and stability of Nigeria are bigger than the ambition of any president or political party. Nobody should be so desperate to retain power that they are prepared to put the entire country at risk,” the party warned.

Challenging President Bola Tinubu and the APC to face the electorate, Abdullahi questioned why a government confident in its performance and popularity would fear a competitive election.

“If the President thinks he has performed well in office, why is he afraid of competition? If the APC thinks that its policies and candidates are popular, why don’t they subject themselves to free and fair elections?” he asked.

The party called on the judiciary not to allow itself to be used to foist dictatorship on Nigeria, insisting that the controversy was bigger than the ADC or Atiku.

It urged its members nationwide to remain calm and law-abiding while it pursues all available legal remedies.