NAFDAC slammed over alleged raid on Onitsha traders

FILE IMAGE

..As IPoB lawyer calls for probe

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — A human rights lawyer, Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor has condemned the trending video showing staff of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, allegedly looting people’s shops at the Onitsha Ogbougwu market in Anambra State.

He said footage exposes a grave injustice that demands urgent action in terms of discreet investigations, justice and adequate compensation for the shop owners who are the direct victims.

Ejiofor, who is the lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, in a statement, said: “I strongly condemn the indiscriminate closure of Ogbo Ogwu market and other adjoining markets at Onitsha Bridgehead by NAFDAC under the guise of combating fake and counterfeit drugs”.

“While the fight against fake pharmaceuticals is crucial, it must be carried out through lawful and ethical means that do not jeopardise the livelihoods of innocent traders. Unfortunately, our worst fears have now materialized.

“In my previous public statement, I urged security agencies and NAFDAC to investigate their personnel implicated in these allegations. However, despite the gravity of the situation, no action has been taken. “This latest evidence, captured on video, clearly exposes officials entrusted with regulatory enforcement, allegedly engaging in outright looting and betraying public trust.

“The heart-wrenching testimony of this devastated trader is both troubling and unacceptable. Disturbingly, information available to us confirms that this innocent woman is currently receiving medical care at an undisclosed hospital after suffering severe shock from this traumatic incident. This is not just an economic assault but a direct attack on her dignity and well-being.

“I, therefore, call upon the relevant security agencies to conduct a swift, transparent, and comprehensive investigation to identify and hold accountable those responsible for this reprehensible act. NAFDAC must urgently assess and provide commensurate reparations for this devastating loss, ensuring that justice is not only served but also felt by the victims.”