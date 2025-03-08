NAFDAC arrests 40 suspects, destroys banned drugs, other products worth N100b in Oyo

NAFDAC Boss Mojisola Adeyeye

Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

National Agency for Foods, Drugs Administration and Control, (NAFDAC) has arrested over 40 suspects and destroyed banned pharmaceutical and other products worth N100 billion.

This was disclosed by the Director General, NAFDAC, Professor Christiana Mojisola Adeyeye during the destruction exercise which held at the Dumpsite, Moniya in Akinyele Local Government area of the state.

Represented by Mrs Yedunni Adenuga, Director, Narcotics and Control Services, the NAFDAC boss said the seizure of the banned items was made at the Idumota, Onitsha, Ariara and Ezeuku.

The affected pharmaceutical products include Analgin, controlled substances such as Tramadol 225mg, amongst others.

Prof. Adeyeye, who described the recent discovery of counterfeit and other products at three major markets in the Country as mind boggling, added that “the discoveries made of the presence of unregistered products, banned products such as Analgin, Controlled substances such as Tramadol 225mg amongst others, which are part of the things making our Country unsafe in terms of security.

“This operation could not have been made possible without the support of the National Security Advisor, (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu who graciously approved the use of over 1,000 security personnel including the Military, Police and DSS.”

“Today, we are witnessing the destruction of expired, falafied, controlled, unregistered, and banned medicines removed from Idumota Open Drugs outlets. The estimated street value of these products being destroyed stands at one hundred billion naira.

“During the three weeks exercise, several suspects were apprehended. Further investigation is being carried out those found culpable will be sanctioned.

Earlier in his address, the Director, Investigation and Enforcement, Pharm. Shaba Mohammed disclosed that selling of drugs in open market was illegal and punishable act under the law.

According to him, “It is punishable offence to sell the drugs in an open market. Also, it is illegal for people to hawk drugs inside the vehicle, kiosk and open market.