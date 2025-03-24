I’ll never apologise for speaking my truth – Senator Natasha Akpoti

File: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

The suspended Chairman, Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) has said she will neither apologise to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, nor the Senate for speaking her truth.

According to her, the six-month suspension is a clear case of political victimisation.

In a statement on Monday entitled, “Re: purported apology to the Senate over my sexual allegations claim against Senate President Godswill Akpabio”, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan said the desperation to silence her was palpable, but that she will not be intimidated.

The statement read: “I, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, stand firm in my resolve to never apologise for speaking my truth.

“The desperation to silence me is palpable, but I will not be intimidated. The games being played in full view of the Nigerian people will be exposed, and the corrupt individuals who have hijacked our institutions will be held accountable.

“As a senator, I have a duty to represent my constituents and uphold the principles of justice and transparency.

“My allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio were not made lightly, and I will continue to seek justice and accountability, no matter the cost.

“My six-month suspension is a clear case of political victimisation, but I will not be deterred. I will continue to fight for the rights of Nigerian women and ensure that our voices are heard.

“I urge the public to ignore the viral report claiming that I apologised to the Senate, as it is entirely false.

“I will continue to stand by my truth and fight for what is right, even in the face of adversity.”

