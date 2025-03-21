Ijaw to meet, decide on options for self-determination – Prof Okaba, INC president

By Emma Amaize, South-South Regional Editor, Sam Oyadongha, Ochuko Akuopha

Tuesday’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu has rekindled the quest for self-determination by the Ijaw ethnic nationality in the Niger Delta.

Prof Benjamin Okaba, president of Ijaw National Congress, INC, the Ijaw apex socio-cultural group, told Vanguard: “For Ijaw people, we are not too happy because we see this as another slap on us. But again, our position will be deliberated upon in a wider stakeholders’ meeting that will be convened later.

“In that meeting, I am sure the Ijaw people will look at how we have fared in this Nigerian project and what options are left to drive home our quest for self-determination.

“We say it is hasty because the President has so much opportunity to leverage on the calls made by Nigerians from all quarters to call his minister, Nyesom Wike, to order.

“Secondly, while Wike himself has been the antagonist, he had boldly stated that he would make governance impossible for the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, in as much as he does not dance to his tune.

“In a recent statement credited to him, he (Wike) said the two conditions he must meet are: ‘Allow him to control all the LGAs in Rivers State, and that he (Fubara) should sign an agreement that he would not contest in 2027.’

“So, the man, Wike, is desperate to capture state power and resources, as we had said earlier, and persistently. He wants to turn Rivers State into his property, and the people of Rivers State are the ones to suffer.

“The governor, who entered into a covenant with the people of Rivers to deliver on sustainable development, cannot mortgage that mandate because he wants to satisfy somebody.

“These are obvious facts flying all over the place, and I thought the President should have looked at all of these. I said it is lopsided—why will you leave Wike and sack Sim? The best thing is to remove everybody who played a role in this.

“Wike has to be sacked, and all the federal appointees from the state also have to be sacked because if you do not sack them, they will use their positions to perpetrate more crises and create more advantageous roles for themselves.

“The cry that they want to take over Rivers State is gradually playing out and is not better for democracy.

“The other issue in this state of emergency is that we have seen right from the beginning that the declaration was one of the options Wike was looking at. He felt if the judiciary cannot remove him quickly; if the House of Assembly could not take him off; then the next option is to create a chaotic situation so that an emergency can be imposed on the state.”

Tinubu prejudiced—Miakpor, retired Delta judge

Reacting, a retired president of Delta State Customary Court, Miakpor Emiaso, said: “I suppose it is an inevitable, yet, unfortunate imperative that we have found ourselves in Rivers State.

“Apart from a few underlying misgivings that I have, it was inevitable. I mean that something had to give way. The way the gladiators in Rivers State were going, we could not continue like that, ridiculing the entire government apparatus and even embarrassing the judiciary as a fallout.

“My misgivings are one; the president’s language declaring the state of emergency has some subtle political bias. If you noticed, the president never mentioned the name of the speaker in the broadcast, nor did he refer to the well-known external influence on the House of Assembly, which is the origin of this crisis.

“As it is now, the state of emergency seems to have given thumbs up for vaunting godfatherism because you could say that now that the president has gone this way, he has not mentioned the external influence, especially Wike, who is the origin of all these. This shows that he has a bias that he needs to cure.

“If the President wants to be viewed as fair, he should move Wike from where he is now; otherwise, Wike will not keep quiet. He will try to reach the administrator to influence him in one way or another.

“Again, I say that the six-month state of emergency is excessive. It is too long, especially when you drafted a retired military officer to run the state as an administrator.”

Ekiyor, ex-IYC president reacts

Similarly, former president of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Dr. Chris Ekyor, asserted: “The state of emergency came to me as a rude shock. It gives the impression that the president is answerable to his minister.

“Wike strategically orchestrated all the crises in Rivers State while the president watched. What are the contending issues of the Rivers State’s politics? The defection of 27 lawmakers, and what does the Electoral Act say about such a defection

“I’m concerned about how the judges ruled that the 27 members are legitimate members of the House after defecting and breaching the law. The real problem in Nigeria is the court delivering fair justice.

“If it had been done correctly, the current crisis in Rivers State would have been long resolved. Wike left the issues and threatened the entire Ijaw people over a mere disagreement with his candidate,who became governor of Rivers State. How does that concern the rest of the Ijaw people?

“He insulted Ijaw in Abuja at a media parley. Then he came to the heart of Ijaw land, shot at our women and children with tear gas, and further insulted us by asking, ‘How many dem dey?’

“We did not respond with violence to allow peace to reign, knowing that his goal was to cause the president to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State.

“President Tinubu rebelled against the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, between 2003 and 2007, as the governor of Lagos State. No state of emergency was declared on him. Under President Yar’Adua, Atlas Cove was blown in 2009; no state of emergency in Lagos?

“How did the president conclude that Fubara is behind the explosions in Rivers State? Why does he not think it is those fighting him? Is there no Joint Task Force, JTF, securing the pipelines anymore? Why is the government spending heavily on pipeline security? Is there any breakdown of law and order in the state to warrant what the president did?’’