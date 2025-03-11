FG approves NAHCO for handling radioactive shipments at airports

By Dickson Omobola

Federal Government has approved Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, NAHCO aviance, to handle shipments containing radioactive materials at its airport facilities.

Radioactive shipments involve transporting materials that give off radiation, such as medical devices, industrial equipment, or scientific research materials, through airports.

The approval was contained in a communiqué issued by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, and the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority, NNRA, after meeting in Abuja on February 25, 2025.

In the communiqué signed by the Assistant General Manager (Legal) NNRA, Mr. Jamil Salau, for the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Dr Yau Idris, the agencies stated that by virtue of this approval, “all importers and exporters of radioactive material previously affected by the closure should contact NAHCO for import and export of radioactive material which was affected by the embargo earlier imposed.”

Other resolutions reached at the meeting were the commencement of a joint training programme; preparation of a schedule for joint Emergency Preparedness and Response, EPR, drills; regular meetings to review progress and address emerging issues and harmonisation of licensing validity and duration.

At the meeting, it was also decided to immediately start the establishment of streamlined processes for sharing relevant information and documents, even as it noted NNRA’s assistance to NCAA in validating information in its State Variation Report to International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, ensuring the accuracy and functionality of NNRA’s listed contacts.

Commenting on this approval, the Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, NAHCO Plc, Prince Saheed Lasisi, described this as a good development for importers and exporters who have been having challenges exporting and importing shipments with radioactive contents.

He said: “NAHCO is solving all these issues for our clients, especially the big international airlines and IOCs who require the approval granted by NAHCO to move critical shipments which have radioactive contents in and out of the country.”

Meanwhile, the Group Managing Director/CEO, NAHCO Plc, Mr Olumuyiwa Olumekun, pointed out that the company has put in place clear, diligent and thorough processes that would ensure 100 per cent compliance to procedures by highly – trained company professionals as they carry out these specialised functions.