FG approves Uyo airport as an international airport

Festus Keyamo

By Nnasom David

The Federal Government has designated the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo as an international airport, clearing the way for it to begin receiving and processing international passengers.

The announcement was made on Thursday in Abuja by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, during a meeting with Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno.

The airport has operated as a local airport, but with this approval, the process of transitioning to full international operations will now begin.

Keyamo said the facility already meets global standards and has the capacity to compete with other international airports in Nigeria.

He highlighted its modern infrastructure, including a world-class Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility and a runway of over three kilometres capable of handling larger aircraft.

“With the facilities available at the airport, there is no reason why Uyo airport should not be designated as an international airport to process international passengers,” he said.

He added, “That is why we are here today with all relevant government agencies, including Customs, NiMet, FAAN, NCAA and others, to set up a joint team that will commence the process of transmitting from local operations to international operations.”

He added that the designation is official, and the next step is to “tick the boxes and set a date for operations to begin.”

The minister said officials from all relevant agencies will visit Uyo to assess the airport’s facilities and determine what additional requirements are needed for full international operations.

Responding, Governor Umo Eno thanked the Federal Government for the approval and said the state was fully prepared for the upgrade.

He announced plans to further expand the airport’s infrastructure, including the construction of a cargo terminal and residential quarters for airport staff.

“What we are building is an ecosystem at the airport. We want everything within the airport environment,” the governor said.

He added, “We will build a cargo terminal, which is already captured in the 2026 budget. We will also ensure the 100 units of houses under construction are used to ensure the proper settling down of workers at the airport. My target is by the end of the first quarter of 2026, let the first international plane take off from Uyo.”

The Victor Attah International Airport, commissioned in 2009 and renamed in 2018 in honour of former governor Obong Victor Attah, has grown into a regional hub equipped to handle large aircraft.

The upgrade to full international status is expected to boost commerce, tourism and connectivity in Akwa Ibom State and the wider South-South region.