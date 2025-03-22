Female Naval officer abducted in Abuja, Police mum

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a Nigerian Navy officer attached to the Defence Headquarters, Lt. Cynthia Akor, along with two others in Abuja.

Sources said the officer and others were kidnapped from their residence in the Mpape area of the Federal Capital Territory on Friday night.

A source said the kidnappers have contacted the families of the hostages, demanding a ransom of N100 million for their release.

Among the three people who were kidnapped on Friday night in the Mpape area is a DHQ official, Akor.

The kidnappers have already reached out to their families and are demanding N100m ransom,” the source said.

FCT Police authorities have refused to comment on the development but Vanguard gathered that investigations have commenced with the matter.

Meanwhile, joint Police, Navy and Defence headquarters teams have launched a manhunt for the abductors as well as a search and rescue effort.

Both the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Markus Kangye, and the Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau are yet to comment on the development