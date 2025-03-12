Dorman Long, NSE partner to advance engineering capacity-building in Nigeria

By Sebastine Obasi

Dorman Long Engineering Limited, Nigeria’s leading infrastructure and supply chain services company, has partnered the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) to deepen local content domiciliation and advance capacity building in the country.

This partnership aligns with Dorman Long’s longstanding vision to foster engineering excellence in Nigeria and further underscores the company’s dedication to supporting capacity-building in the profession. Through this collaboration, both organizations aim to drive impactful training initiatives and enhance the professional development of engineers in the country.

Speaking on the significance of the agreement, Managing Director/CEO of Dorman Long Engineering Limited, Mr. Chris Ijeli, emphasized the company’s commitment to advancing engineering expertise and creating opportunities for young engineers. He commented: “At Dorman Long, we have always prioritized the development of young engineering talent, as evidenced by the success of past trainees who have gone on to hold leadership positions within our organization and beyond. This MoU serves as a structured framework to deepen our contributions to the engineering profession by offering training, mentorship, and professional consultancy services that will have a long-lasting impact.” He further noted that a key component of the MoU includes structured training programs for NSE student members, as well as a one-year graduate training program with stipends for fresh engineering graduates. This initiative, he stated, will enhance employability, and bridge the skills gap within the industry.

While signing the MoU, the President of NSE, Mrs. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, emphasized that the visit was aimed at legitimizing the existing relationship between both organizations. She emphasised that the collaboration areas outlined in the MoU align with the NSE Strategic Agenda, which the Society has been actively pursuing. She also expressed appreciation to Dorman Long Engineering Limited for its unwavering support and commitment to the Engineering profession and the NSE. Following the MoU signing, the NSE delegation embarked on a facility tour of Dorman Long’s Idi – Oro worksite to gain deeper insights into the company’s operations and contributions to Nigeria’s engineering sector.

Over the years, Dorman Long Engineering Limited has consistently demonstrated its commitment to human capital development and community empowerment through various initiatives. In 2022, the company trained and empowered 40 youths from Imo State, providing professional and vocational training in engineering works and fabrication. Similarly, in 2017, Dorman Long facilitated the graduation of 83 beneficiaries from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Human Capacity Development Initiative Training, focusing on welding techniques and health, safety, and environment management. Additionally, the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility programs have included constructing community infrastructure, supporting local educational institutions, and providing food supplies during the COVID-19 lockdown to communities in Lagos.