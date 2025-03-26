Digital safety net: Why backing up, securing data matters

By Juliet Umeh

In today’s hyper-connected world, data loss can be as devastating as losing one’s physical possessions. With our lives increasingly reliant on digital platforms—from banking apps to social media, the security and accessibility of digital assets are paramount, not merely a convenience.

Tech advisor Akin Ibitoye recently emphasized the critical need for robust data security and backup practices, particularly in light of the escalating cyber threat landscape and widespread gaps in basic data protection awareness.

The urgency of this issue is underscored by Nigeria’s alarming rise on the Global Threat Index. Between May and December 2024, the nation surged from 35th to 13th position, indicating a dramatic escalation in cyberattacks.

Concurrently, Nigeria’s normalized risk index escalated sharply from 46.5 percent to 62.3 percent within the same timeframe, further highlighting the heightened vulnerability.

Moreover, the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System, NIBSS, reports a substantial incidence of financial fraud, frequently involving the compromise of sensitive personal and financial data. Specifically, NIBSS data reveals that 80,658 unique customers fell victim to fraudulent activities in 2023.

These figures underscore the tangible and significant impact of cybercrime on individuals and the financial sector, emphasizing the necessity for increased vigilance and proactive security measures.

Why backing up data is a must

Imagine moving to a new house and realizing one has lost half of his belongings in the process.

This is what happens when one switch devices without a proper backup.

So, whether its contacts, emails, documents, or cherished photos, failing to back up data can lead to unnecessary frustration and even financial loss.

Ibitoye explains: “The first step is identifying the data you need to back up. Backups can be stored in the cloud or on an external device. This allows you to restore your information to a new device with minimal downtime.”

“While many users are familiar with cloud storage options like Google Drive, iCloud, and OneDrive, few actively utilize them to their full potential. Scheduling regular backups ensures that even in cases of phone theft or a sudden device crash, your data remains safe.

Syncing for seamless transitions

One of the biggest struggles people face when changing devices is retrieving their browser history, saved passwords, and bookmarks. Fortunately, modern browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera, and Firefox offer synchronization features that allow users to log in and pick up where they left off.

Ibitoye said: “This simple step can save hours of frustration, if you log in and sync your browser, all your data, history, passwords, bookmarks, will be restored automatically when you switch devices.”

WhatsApp and the rising threat of cyber attacks

With over two billion users worldwide, WhatsApp is a prime target for cybercriminals. Losing access to an account can be disastrous, especially for businesses that rely on the platform for communication with clients. To protect against hackers, Ibitoye advises enabling two-factor authentication, 2FA.

“Even if someone manages to hack your WhatsApp, they won’t get past the second level of authentication,” he explains.

Regularly backing up WhatsApp chats is another critical step. By doing this, users can recover conversations even if their device is lost or compromised.

The password problem

Passwords remain one of the weakest links in digital security. Many users opt for simple, easy-to-remember combinations like “1234” or their birthdates—choices that hackers can easily guess.

Ibitoye warns against this: “With AI-driven hacking tools, it’s now easier than ever to crack weak passwords. Always use a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.”

He also emphasizes the importance of updating passwords regularly and using biometric authentication (fingerprint or facial recognition) alongside a PIN for an extra layer of security.

Saving time with keyboard shortcuts

Beyond security, efficiency is another crucial aspect of digital literacy. Many users don’t realize they can save up to 64 hours a year by mastering basic keyboard shortcuts.

For instance: CTRL + A (Select all), CTRL + C (Copy), CTRL + V (Paste), CTRL + Z (Undo)

However, one thing even keyboard shortcuts can’t fix is an emptied recycle bin.

“Once you delete files from the recycle bin, they’re gone for good,” Ibitoye cautions.

Keeping software up to date

Another often-overlooked aspect of security is software updates. Many users ignore update notifications, not realizing they often contain critical security patches that protect against new cyber threats.

Ibitoye advises: “Update your software regularly. “If you have an antivirus or internet security programme, make sure it’s up to date as well.

“Data security isn’t just for tech-savvy individuals—it’s for everyone. Whether it’s backing up data, enabling 2FA, or using strong passwords, small actions can prevent significant losses.

As cyber threats evolve, so must peoples’ approach to digital safety.

“The best time to start securing your data is now because in the digital world, prevention is always better than recovery.”