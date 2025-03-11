APC urges South-East to end equal political shareholding

Ganduje

Says Four Parties Controlling Five States Show Disunity

By Omeiza Ajayi

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has called on stakeholders from the South-East to unite and strengthen the party’s dominance in the region, insisting that APC cannot continue to share political control equally with other parties.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja during a meeting with Anambra APC stakeholders, Ganduje lamented that the region’s political landscape, where five states are governed by four different parties, reflects a lack of unity and synergy.

“We always say the South-East is marginalized politically, but when you look at the arithmetic, the region has five states controlled by four different political parties. Where is the unity? Where is the cooperation? Where is the political investment?” he queried.

He further argued that such political fragmentation weakens the South-East’s influence in national politics, urging the region to consolidate under the APC for greater representation and benefits.

“Luckily, we now have two APC-controlled states in the region, but we want more. We need your cooperation. The National Working Committee is here as a catalyst to support you, but success requires active participation and unity,” he added.

Ganduje reminded stakeholders of the historical political influence of the South-East, citing the late Alex Ekwueme’s near-presidency under the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) before the 1983 military intervention.

He emphasized the need for political strategy, discouraging anti-party activities and passive participation. “No sitting on the fence. No lukewarm attitude. If we win more states, you will be integrated into the national political grid. Right now, politically, the region is like rural electrification—a weak link,” he stated.

The APC chairman assured stakeholders of fairness in the party’s internal processes and urged them to support the party’s growth in the region. “You are all equal in our eyes. We are here to support you. Help us to help you,” he concluded.