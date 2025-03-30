A’Ibom: My administration hasn’t borrowed a dime, thanks to improved FG funds release – Gov Eno

Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – Nearly two years into his tenure, Governor Umo Eno has reaffirmed that his administration has not borrowed a dime in the course of developing Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking at the weekend during the commissioning of the 23.25km Ikot Ekaide – Ikot Okoro – Ikot Ibritam Road in Oruk Anam Local Government Area, the governor attributed the achievement to improved fund releases from the federal government under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Addressing the people of Akwa Ibom, Eno stated: “Since I came into office, I haven’t borrowed one dime from any bank, and we are funding all our projects. We thank the federal government for making funds available to state governments, which has enabled us to execute these projects.”

The governor further emphasized prudent financial management, saying: “It is one thing to have funding; it is another thing to manage it well. We have close to 40 projects—not just roads—currently in progress.”

Eno reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivering roads and other critical infrastructure, stressing that good governance should prioritize tangible development. He also urged private investors in the state to support his efforts by giving back to society and contributing to the state’s overall growth.