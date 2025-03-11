Action Alliance: Court nullifies Udeze’s organized convention, declares Omoaje National chairman

Court

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Tuesday nullified the convention of the Action Alliance(AA) organized by Mr Kenneth Udeze and reaffirmed Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omoaje as the only National Chairman of the party.

According to a statement, the “court held that the convention organized by Udeze was a nullity and declared that the only recognized convention of the party was the one held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta in Ogun State, which produced Hon Omoaje as the national chairman of the party.”

“Justice Funmilola Dem-Ajayi, who granted all the reliefs sought by Omoaje, in her judgment, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to give proper recognition to Omoaje as the authentic and recognized national chairman of the party.”

“The court affirmed that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Action Alliance, as constituted on the 7th of October, 2023 led by Omoaje, remains the authentic and lawful leadership of the party, stressing that any claim to the contrary is baseless.”

“The court affirmed that the official address of the National Secretariat of the party is situated at Plot 955, number 17, Femi Otedola Crescent, off Seventh Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.”

Specifically, Justice Dem-Ajayi declared that any attempt by any individual or group of people to operate from any unauthorized location is a deliberate effort to mislead the public and is not recognized by law.

Also, the court ruled that all congresses and conventions purportedly organized by Kenneth Udeze are illegal, null, and void.

Reacting to the judgment, Omoaje called on INEC security agencies and all relevant authorities to take necessary actions in line with the judgment to ensure that the rule of law prevails.

“Let me assure you all that under my leadership; Action Alliance remains committed to the ideals of democracy, good governance, and the development of Nigeria. We will continue to work tirelessly to build a party that truly represents the interests of the people,” he said.