No attack on Owerri Correctional Center – Police

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The Imo state Police Command on Wednesday described as falsehood and misleading that Owerri Correctional center was attacked by gunmen.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to a report going viral saying that Owerri Correctional Center was attacked by gunmen.

According to the Police, “The Imo State Police Command is issuing this statement in response to a publication making the rounds on social media that the Correctional Service Custodial Center, Owerri was attacked by gunmen today, 31/07/2024. The Command wishes to state clearly that the said publication is entirely false, misleading, and malicious. The publication is a calculated attempt by mischief makers to create unnecessary fear and anxiety in the minds of the people of Imo State.

“We wish to inform Imo people that the operatives of the entire security agencies have been massively deployed to all the nooks and crannies of the state including the correctional center to evade any threat of attack. In the same vein, the command wishes to debunk another trending video suggesting that security operatives invaded a hostel at Imo State University, warning the students to stay off the planned nationwide demonstration.

“A thorough investigation of the video revealed that nothing of such happened in either the IMSU hostel or anywhere in the state. The Command is committed to protecting the rights of peaceful protesters but however, warned against any violent demonstration that could lead to destruction of lives and properties in the state.”

“Consequently, a thorough investigation has been initiated to apprehend the purveyor of the misleading publication cum video as one suspect has been arrested. We are also aware of the recent pocket of attacks in some places in the state orchestrated by suspected members of IPOB/ESN, however, the Command in synergy with other security agencies is working harmoniously to apprehend the hoodlums responsible for the attacks and normalcy has been restored.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma therefore called on the general public to disregard the misleading information and urged them to remain security conscious and report any suspicious activity via the Command’s emergency lines 08034773600 or 08148024755,” Police said.