Sokoto must not descend into political violence, ADC warns as Dan’iya survives airport attack

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has raised the alarm over what it described as a disturbing escalation of political violence and intimidation in Sokoto State, following an alleged gun attack on its governorship candidate, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto.

The party during a press conference in response to attack by suspected Gunmen on ADC Gubernatorial candidate Manir Muhammad Dan’iya Gunmen warned that the growing tension, if left unchecked, could undermine democratic freedoms, threaten public safety and plunge the state into a dangerous political crisis ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Sokoto state Chapter of the party called on the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Sokoto State Government to investigate the reported attack and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

The Director General of the ADC Sokoto state Gubernatorial campaign council Hon. Muhammad Bello Goronyo said the incident occurred on Friday October 30,2026 involved Dan’iya, popularly known as Walin Sokoto, whose convoy was allegedly attacked by suspected gunmen shortly after his arrival at the airport. The party alleged that gunshots were fired and vehicles in the convoy were smashed.

The ADC further alleged during the conference that, personnel of the Sokoto Marshals and Sokoto Community Guards, security outfits owned by the state government, were involved in the incident. It also claimed that two DSS operatives attached to the candidate’s security detail were detained.

The party demanded an independent investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack, identify those who allegedly fired the shots and determine whether the operation was authorized by any security commander or public official.

The ADC described the airport incident as part of a disturbing pattern of political intimidation, citing an alleged attack on its women during a peaceful solidarity march on October 28, during which participants were reportedly injured, their phones snatched and vehicles and.

It also alleged that its state campaign office was attacked on the same day, resulting in damage to the building, destruction of motorcycles and the loss of campaign materials. The party said its billboards and posters had also been destroyed in different parts of the state.

The statement further alleged that hotels which had accepted reservations for the party’s campaign activities were pressured to cancel the bookings, while some operators were reportedly threatened with consequences if they refused to comply. The ADC said it was seeking written confirmation of the allegations.

The party expressed concern over what it described as attempts to obstruct its lawful political activities, insisting that Sokoto State belongs to all its citizens and must not be treated as the exclusive property of any political party or individual.

It warned that the alleged deployment of state-owned security outfits against opposition politicians would amount to a dangerous abuse of public authority if established, stressing that security personnel must remain politically neutral and accountable to the people.

“The ADC is a peaceful political party committed to democratic principles, political tolerance, constitutional freedoms and the rule of law,” the statement declared, adding that its commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness or surrender of its constitutional rights.

The party called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the DSS and other relevant authorities to investigate the reported attacks, protect political candidates and supporters, and prosecute anyone found culpable in accordance with the law.

It also appealed to civil society organisations, human rights groups, the media and the international community to monitor developments in Sokoto, warning that political violence and intimidation could threaten the credibility of the electoral process and Nigeria’s democratic standing.

The ADC said its presidential campaign flag-off, rescheduled for November 4, 2026, would proceed as planned, urging its supporters to remain calm, disciplined and law-abiding. It warned that no threat or unlawful obstruction would deprive the party of its constitutional right to campaign.

The party concluded with a strong warning that political competition must be determined by ideas, policies, performance and the will of the electorate, not violence or intimidation. It called for justice for those allegedly injured, protection for all political actors and an immediate end to any use of public institutions for partisan purposes, stressing that the peace and democratic future of Sokoto State must not be sacrificed on the altar of political rivalry.