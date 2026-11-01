Photos: Sanwo-Olu walks runway alongside models at Lagos Fashion Week

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has made a surprise appearance on the runway at the 2026 Lagos Fashion Week, joining models to showcase a fashion ensemble.

The governor was dressed by Nigerian designer Ugo Monye in regal off-white attire that blended the traditional caftan with a kimono-inspired design. He completed the look with a beige fedora.

Sanwo-Olu walked confidently across the runway, drawing applause from the audience as he flashed peace signs and exchanged nods with spectators.

I stepped away from the usual business of governance to walk the runway for the incredibly talented Ugo Monye at Lagos Fashion Week.



Lagos continues to grow as a home for fashion, creativity and culture and I am always happy to support the people driving this growth. pic.twitter.com/B1tnMiiSoh — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 31, 2026

The 2026 Lagos Fashion Week, themed “CRAFTED: Heritage”, began last Wednesday at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos and is scheduled to end on Sunday.

The annual fashion event brings together designers, models, industry professionals and fashion enthusiasts to celebrate African creativity, craftsmanship and heritage.

Vanguard News