2027: South-East ready to return Tinubu, Shettima, Kalu claims

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has claimed that the South-East has resolved to support the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in 2027.

Kalu said the region was prepared to return the APC-led administration for another term in appreciation of what he described as Tinubu’s support for the Igbo people.

He spoke on Saturday at the flag-off of the APC Women’s Mobilisation Campaign and South-East Women Empowerment Programme, organised by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in Enugu.

The Deputy Speaker, who is also the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council 11 (South), said the immediate political responsibility of the Igbo people was to support a leader who, according to him, had demonstrated commitment to their interests.

He recalled that Tinubu, during his tenure as governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, appointed Igbo people into his administration.

“This man has not hidden his love for Ndi Igbo. During his time as the governor of Lagos State, no Igbo property was taken. Nobody who was a businessman in Lagos was arrested. Mr Ben Akabueze was an Igbo man that he brought into his cabinet as governor. It has never happened before. I hope we will reciprocate his kind gestures to Ndi Igbo. We must do so this time,” he said.

Kalu also recalled the post-civil war promise of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (3Rs), arguing that successive administrations had failed to fulfil the commitment to the people of the South-East until Tinubu assumed office.

He cited the signing into law of the South-East Development Commission Bill as evidence of the President’s commitment to the region.

“I also need to remind you that after the civil war, we waited for almost 60 years for a promise that was made to the people of Igbo land that was not kept. The 3Rs: Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Reintegration. Was the promise kept or not? It wasn’t kept.

“Government after government but they ignored us. Administration after administration, they ignored the Igbo and we were waiting and asking, when will the messiah come to save the Igbo? Then came a man who loves the Igbo from his heart,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker added that the South-East Development Commission Bill had remained pending through successive assemblies before Tinubu signed it into law.

“South-East Development Commission Bill has been in the Parliament from year to year, Assembly to Assembly, they refused to sign it into law. But when President Tinubu came, South-East Development Commission became a commission under the law. Tinubu is a warrior, a great President,” he added.

Kalu further listed road construction, bridge projects, scholarships and loans among the interventions he said the Federal Government had undertaken in the region, while commending the First Lady for her women’s empowerment initiatives.

He urged residents of the South-East to turn out on January 16, 2027, to vote for Tinubu and Shettima, insisting that the region had no alternative presidential ticket.

“To this end, I am appealing to Ndi Igbo, come January 16, 2027, we don’t have any other candidate. The Igbo are complete. The governors are complete. Abia is here. Enugu is here. Imo is here. Anambra is here. South-East is complete. Ndi Igbo have unanimously agreed that we will return President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima in 2027 to continue their good work,” Kalu said.

He also argued that the South-East should serve a full eight-year presidential term when it eventually produces a president, saying the region had waited for nearly six decades for the opportunity.

“Others have had it for eight years and we have waited for too long, almost 60 years. Is it fair for us to do four years? Those who want Ndi Igbo to do only four years, it will not work. Just like others who did eight years, when it is our turn, we will also do eight years because what is good for the goose is also good for the gander,” he said.

Kalu, however, reiterated that the region’s immediate political priority should be supporting Tinubu, whom he said had demonstrated goodwill towards the Igbo.