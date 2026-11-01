Obi accuses Tinubu of neglecting Imo, cites insecurity, poverty

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has accused President Bola Tinubu of neglecting Imo State, alleging that the President has not spent a night in the state since assuming office despite spending more than 260 days abroad.

Obi made the allegation during a town hall meeting in Owerri, Imo State, on Saturday, October 31, 2026, as part of his ongoing nationwide engagement with Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Sunday, Obi said he had earlier visited a market in Owerri, where he interacted with traders, buyers and other residents about their economic challenges.

He said their accounts reflected the difficulties ordinary Nigerians were facing under the economic policies of the Tinubu administration.

At the town hall meeting, the former Anambra State governor criticised the Federal Government over what he described as rising national debt without corresponding improvements in citizens’ living conditions.

He also raised concerns about poverty, hunger, insecurity and out-of-school children, claiming that more than 140 million Nigerians were living in multidimensional poverty, while approximately 18 million children were out of school.

Obi further described Nigeria as one of the world’s most terrorised countries, arguing that the country was facing multiple economic and security challenges.

Reassuring residents that the country could overcome its challenges, the NDC candidate said he and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, were committed to securing and uniting the country.

He also pledged massive investments in critical sectors, particularly healthcare and education, as well as policies aimed at lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

Obi said the duo possessed the experience, competence, capacity and commitment required to address the country’s challenges.

During the interactive session, he said participants also raised questions about the protection of their votes in the 2027 elections.

He urged voters to turn out in large numbers, exercise their democratic rights and remain at their polling units until the final results were declared.

Obi expressed appreciation to his supporters, party candidates, members and organisers, as well as residents of Imo State, for their reception and support.

He described the task of building a new Nigeria as a collective responsibility, expressing optimism that the country could work for all its citizens.