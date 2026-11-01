INEC: Attacks on corps members, election officials will attract full legal consequences

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash O. Amupitan, SAN, has warned that anyone who attacks or threatens National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and other election officials during the 2027 general elections will face the full weight of the law.

Amupitan gave the warning on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at the South-South Zonal Interactive Meeting with Staff and Readiness Assessment in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

INEC disclosed this in a statement posted on its X handle on Sunday.

The INEC chairman also charged electoral officials across the South-South geopolitical zone to uphold impartiality, discipline and accountability as the commission intensifies preparations for the 2027 general elections.

He warned that partisanship, negligence, absenteeism and financial impropriety would attract disciplinary action.

Amupitan said the assessment was part of the commission’s field-based approach to evaluating operational preparedness, identifying gaps and strengthening service delivery ahead of the elections.

He cited INEC’s conduct of governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states, FCT Area Council elections and 16 by-elections as experiences informing preparations for the nationwide exercise.

He disclosed that the South-South zone had 15,823,550 registered voters, including 3,736,434 in Rivers State, stressing that no eligible voter should be disenfranchised through administrative negligence or logistical failure.

On electoral technology, Amupitan said the commission was preparing its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), including 57,000 newly procured devices, while auditing electronic result management systems to strengthen transparency in result transmission through the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal.

Addressing concerns over suspicious photographs on the preliminary voters’ register published online, he said the commission was examining the records and would take corrective action based on verified findings.

He urged members of the public to participate in the display, claims and objections process ahead of the publication of the final register scheduled for December 15, 2026.

The chairman also highlighted the logistical challenges posed by the region’s creeks, coastal settlements and riverine communities.

He disclosed that INEC had finalised a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maritime Transporters Union to support the timely and secure transportation of election personnel and materials.

On election security, Amupitan reaffirmed the commission’s collaboration with security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), emphasising intelligence-led planning and the protection of voters, electoral materials and personnel.

He warned that anyone who threatens or harms INEC officials, including NYSC members deployed for election duties, would face the full weight of the law.

Amupitan further emphasised strict compliance with electoral laws, regulations and guidelines, while highlighting staff welfare measures introduced by the commission.

These include the Consolidated Election Management Body Salary Structure (CEMBSS), enhanced salaries, hazard and field allowances, as well as a 150 per cent increase in monthly state office overhead allocations, effective July 1, 2026.