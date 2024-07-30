Hunger protest: Kwara APC tasks residents against joining

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state has advised residents against joining the planned protest, describing it as an ill wind that will blow no one any good.

The party also commended Governor AbdulRazaq for what he described as good works, he’s doing in the state and directed those planning to protest to go to their home states where things are not working.

State Chairman of the party Prince Sunday Fagbemi said this in a statement, titled, “Refrain from opposition’s calculated protest.” made available to journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday.

According to him,”APC as a Party, we want to make a passionate appeal to Kwarans, especially the youths, not to participate in the oncoming politically motivated nationwide protest being organized by those who lost in the last general elections. It’s an ill wind that will blow no one any good.

“Kwara and Kwarans have never had it so good under any government than we’re having under our exceptional and quintessential Governor H.E AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.”

The statement added that “Any non-Kwara resident that wants to protest should go to their states of origin where maybe things are not working well.

He also said in the statement,”The youth of Kwara are the future leaders of tomorrow, and it is important that they do not allow themselves to be used as tools for those with self-serving agendas.”

He stressed that “By participating in politically motivated protests, they risk being manipulated and drawn into conflicts that may not serve the best interests of the state.

“It is crucial for the youth to focus on education, empowerment, and positive engagement in the development of Kwara, rather than being used as pawns in political games. Their energy and passion can be channelled towards constructive activities that will benefit the future of the state and its people.”the statement concluded.