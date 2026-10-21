Nobody twisted your message, Onanuga replies Obi; calls for death penalty for counterfeiters

By Nwafor Sunday Polycarp, Online News Editor

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, has challenged the presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi, over his claim that political opponents twisted his comments about Nigerians in the diaspora.

Onanuga also called for the death penalty for counterfeiters following the discovery of a suspected counterfeit alcoholic drinks production facility in Aba, Abia State.

In a post on his X platform, Onanuga described Obi’s clarification as a reaffirmation of his earlier remarks, insisting that nobody had misrepresented his message.

“Mr Peter Obi, you failed to clarify your Manchester callous statement. Nobody twisted your statement. Thank you for affirming it again,” he wrote.

Obi had earlier posted on X that his message about Nigerians living abroad had been distorted by political opponents, despite a clarification issued by his media office.

The former Anambra State governor said he appreciated Nigerians in the diaspora for their sacrifices and financial support to families back home, noting that their remittances helped pay for school fees, hospital bills, rent and feeding.

He said he never asked Nigerians abroad to abandon their loved ones, but expressed concern that millions of citizens depended on relatives overseas for basic survival.

“Our goal must be to build a nation that provides jobs, affordable healthcare, quality education, and economic opportunities for its citizens,” Obi wrote.

He added that his position was an appeal for Nigeria to create conditions in which citizens could meet their needs at home, rather than depend on family members abroad.

“Political opponents may twist my message, but the truth remains clear: I am not asking Nigerians abroad to abandon their families. I am advocating for a Nigeria that will no longer abandon its own people,” he said.

Onanuga calls for death penalty for counterfeiters

In a separate post, Onanuga reacted to the discovery by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) of a suspected counterfeit alcoholic drinks production facility at No. 25 Omenazu Street, Aba, Abia State.

Expressing outrage over the suspected operation, he called for the death penalty for those involved in counterfeiting.

“These counterfeiters certainly have no conscience. Until we start imposing a death penalty on them, they will never stop their nefarious activities,” Onanuga wrote.

Vanguard Newspaper