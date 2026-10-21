Nigerian breaks global barrier, takes over world cancer control body

Cancer cells, illustration.

…Shinkafi-Bagudu becomes first African to head UICC, raising hopes for improved cancer care across continent

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Nigeria has broken a major barrier in global cancer advocacy as renowned paediatrician and cancer control campaigner, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, assumes the presidency of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), becoming the first African and Nigerian to lead the influential international organisation.

Her emergence for the 2026–2028 tenure marks a historic breakthrough for Nigeria and Africa, offering fresh opportunities to push the continent’s cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment challenges to the centre of global health discussions.

The Nigerian Cancer Society (NCS), which announced the development on Tuesday, described her assumption of office as a landmark achievement for the country, the continent and the global cancer community.

Shinkafi-Bagudu, a paediatrician and founder of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, has spent years championing cancer awareness, patient support and improved access to quality cancer care, particularly for underserved populations.

Her elevation comes at a critical time when equitable access to cancer services remains a major challenge in low- and middle-income countries, where financial constraints and gaps in healthcare infrastructure often limit patients’ access to timely diagnosis and treatment.

With her new position, expectations are high that Africa’s cancer burden and the persistent inequalities confronting patients across the continent will receive stronger representation in international cancer policy and advocacy.

The NCS said her emergence was the culmination of years of dedicated service, strategic leadership and sustained advocacy for equitable access to cancer prevention, early detection, diagnosis, treatment and care.

According to the Society, her international leadership presents an opportunity to amplify the voices of cancer patients and survivors, strengthen cancer organisations and mobilise greater support for countries struggling with inadequate cancer services.

It also expressed hope that her presidency would deepen international partnerships and accelerate efforts to ensure that patients’ chances of survival are not determined by their geographical location or financial circumstances.

Beyond the symbolic significance of having a Nigerian lead a major global cancer organisation, the appointment presents an opportunity to strengthen advocacy for policies and resources that could improve cancer outcomes across Africa.

In Nigeria, where the need for stronger cancer awareness, early detection, research, patient support and access to treatment remains pressing, her international platform could help reinforce efforts to address longstanding gaps in cancer control.

The NCS, Nigeria’s umbrella organisation for cancer advocacy, pledged continued collaboration with national, regional and international partners to reduce the burden of the disease through public education, research, capacity building and improved access to quality care.

The Society’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Abidemi Omonisi, congratulated Shinkafi-Bagudu on her emergence, expressing confidence that her tenure would strengthen global solidarity and accelerate progress towards more equitable cancer prevention and care.

The Society said the development should serve not only as a source of national pride but also as a renewed call for action by governments, healthcare institutions, development partners and cancer advocacy groups.

It stressed the importance of translating the milestone into stronger partnerships and practical interventions that would benefit patients, survivors and caregivers, particularly in underserved communities.

Shinkafi-Bagudu’s presidency, the Society added, offers renewed hope for a global cancer control system in which access to prevention, diagnosis, treatment and supportive care is not dictated by income or location.

The NCS reaffirmed its commitment to working with stakeholders to advance cancer control and ensure that no one is left behind in the fight against the disease.