AbdulRazaq inaugurates Tinubu door-to-door campaign in Kwara

Governor Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

…Tasks APC members on issue-based engagement

…Tompolo donates 34 campaign vehicles to movement

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday inaugurated the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT) Door-to-Door Movement in Ilorin, as the group began mobilising support for the President’s re-election in 2027.

At the inauguration of the movement’s executives, AbdulRazaq urged members to intensify grassroots mobilisation and communicate the impact of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to residents across the state.

He commended the movement’s leadership for establishing a platform to communicate the Federal Government’s policies and programmes to the people.

The governor charged members to listen to residents’ concerns, provide feedback to the government and explain its programmes effectively.

He also urged them to obtain accurate information about government initiatives through official channels and share it with residents, while emphasising the need for peaceful and respectful engagement.

“The movement must not only take government messages to the people but also bring their concerns back to the relevant authorities to guide policy adjustments and improve living standards,” AbdulRazaq said, warning members against violence during their engagements.

He called for cooperation between the movement and all All Progressives Congress (APC) structures, from the national leadership to ward officials and polling unit committees, saying they were working towards a common goal.

The governor added that the initiative should be sustained beyond the inauguration, with activities translating into continuous grassroots engagement rather than a one-off event.

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly and APC governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi, said he expected residents to vote massively for the party, citing what he described as AbdulRazaq’s achievements across the state’s 193 wards.

Danladi said the governor had performed well in infrastructure, civil service reforms, pension administration and the welfare of youths, women and senior citizens.

He said the APC had sufficient achievements to campaign on and did not need to resort to insults against political opponents.

Danladi urged the movement to remain focused on mobilising support for the party, expressing confidence that the APC would secure substantial votes in Kwara in 2027.

“Tinubu is for Kwara, and Kwara is for Tinubu. By God’s grace, 2027 is for the APC. We know where we are today, and we are moving forward,” he said.

The state APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, also expressed confidence in the party’s prospects ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying it was determined to win all elective positions in the state.

Fagbemi said the party was committed to securing victory for Tinubu, its governorship candidate and candidates contesting National and State Assembly seats.

He dismissed claims of alternative political arrangements in Kwara, saying statements by Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory had reinforced the party’s position. He also warned opposition groups against relying on financial inducements to challenge the APC.

The founder and grand patron of the movement, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, urged residents to support Tinubu and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

Represented by High Chief Kestin Pondi, Ekpemupolo said electing APC candidates at all levels of government would strengthen the President’s ability to implement policies aimed at stabilising the economy and promoting national development.

He urged Nigerians not to be misled by political opponents, arguing that continued support for Tinubu would help improve security, infrastructure, healthcare and education.

Ekpemupolo also announced the donation of 34 campaign vehicles to the movement to support its grassroots mobilisation activities across Kwara.

The National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, Comrade Sunday Adekanbi Asuku, urged residents to support Tinubu in the forthcoming election.

Asuku commended AbdulRazaq’s record in the state and his support for the President, saying the governor’s achievements had been aided by the Federal Government’s backing.

Highlighting Tinubu’s record, the national coordinator said the Federal Government had continued to promote industrial harmony, citing what he described as the absence of prolonged strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).