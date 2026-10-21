Omokri receives Mexico’s agreement as Nigeria’s Ambassador

Reno Omokri has received the agreement of the Government of Mexico for his appointment as Nigeria’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the country.

Omokri disclosed this on his X platform on Wednesday, saying the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Mexico in Abuja, Mr José Manuel Briseño Flores, delivered the agreement to the Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Babagana Wakil.

The agreement formally signifies the Mexican government’s acceptance of Omokri’s appointment as Nigeria’s ambassador to Mexico.

According to Omokri, his diplomatic assignment will also include concurrent accreditation to Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

He announced the development in a post expressing gratitude to God, describing himself by his full name, Bemigho Reno Omokri, and confirming his designation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Mexican States.