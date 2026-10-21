Ebola: NCDC urges calm, strengthens FCT surveillance

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The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has urged Nigerians to remain calm and rely on verified information following the confirmation of an Ebola disease case in the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency disclosed this in a post on its X platform on Wednesday, saying the Federal Government, through the NCDC and relevant health authorities, was strengthening surveillance and response efforts.

The NCDC explained that Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of an infected person who is sick or has died, as well as contact with contaminated materials.

It urged members of the public to report suspected cases promptly, stressing that early reporting was critical to saving lives.

The agency advised Nigerians to seek information from credible sources and avoid spreading unverified reports about the outbreak.

It also provided its 24-hour toll-free line, 6232, for reporting suspected cases.