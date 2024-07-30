Edo election: APC set for landslide, says Megida

Lagos-based APC chieftain, Alhaji Ibrahim Alao Megida, has expressed strong optimism that the APC will undoubtedly score a landslide victory at the Edo election coming up later this September.

The veteran grassroots mobilizer, and Co-ordinator Mainland Independent Group, a socio-political pressure group based in Lagos, said that the rate at which people were decamping from the ruling PDP in Edo State shows that things have really fallen apart and the center could no longer hold.

Megida, a member of the Edo State Campaign Council for APC, said that his interactions with defected ex PDP members, during his stay in Edo, at the period of the inauguration, including Edo indigenes in Lagos, Abuja and other parts of the state,where he had travelled to, showed beyond doubt that the average Edo indigene including a good number of deceitful and sycophantic PDP members who still pretend to be members of the party, have passed a vote of no confidence on Obaseki, as the generality of the people are already tired of him, hence Obaseki is just a lonely man, fighting a solo battle.

“A telling indication of the rottenness not only in Edo PDP, but also within the corrupt government of Obaseki, according to him “could be seen in Phillip Shuaibu his deputy, who had no option than to decamp when he could no longer tolerate the on-going mess.

“Our first-time visit to Edo,was really great, we had an immensely nice time, we had great fun and merriment, we really rollicked to our hearts content, and where-ever we went to, we often won converts to the APC. The outpour of goodwill, love and support showered on us,by the Edos who heartily identified with us, were clear indication not only of the immense support that the average Edo indigene had for the APC, but also a clear expression that the APC will surely carry the day at the coming September polls,” Megida stated further.

Also speaking, Barrister Wasiu Banjo, State Financial Secretary APC, Lagos State, stressed that the formidable presence of APC top-shot ranging from the National Chairman, Abdullah Ganduje, state governors, serving senators, members of the House of Reps, and a host of top functionaries from the national secretariat was really awe-inspiring. It shook the entire Edo State.

It was quite an exciting experience. Indeed the mood of the people judging from my interactions at restaurants, the motor garages, and whereever we passed through or went to throughout our stay, were glaring indication that the APC has already coasted home to victory.

“Obaseki himself has seen the handwriting on the wall, and has now resorted to threats and thuggery. The authorities will therefore do well by providing enough security. This of course is very crucial and important, because it is apparent that if there is adequate security and an impartial poll by INEC, APC will surely beat the ruling PDP hands down, because PDP in Edo is already dead and buried. The burial announcement is only a question of formality eagerly being awaited at the September polls,” said the lawyer-politician.

He stated further that the structure of political representation in Edo State, both in the Senate, and the Federal House of Reps, clearly shows that the APC will surely beat the PDP hands down.

“If we look at it, the APC has two seats out of three, in the Senate, while in the Federal House of Reps, APC has six seats, Labour two, PDP one. The implication of this is clear, that PDP is going nowhere,” said the Lagos APC stalwart.

Cecilia Abhulimen Osemhengbe, a prominent political top-shot of the Edo State APC, described Obaseki as a victim who only yesterday was complaining of being persecuted, all in a bid to curry pity, favour and support.

Painting an awry picture of the incumbent PDP-led administration of Edo State, Cecilia a high-brow professional architect, remarked that

“Obaseki demolished an hospital which the common man relied on,a hospital which had been there before I was born, and put a museum in place, when already we had a standard standing Museum at Ring Road.

“Similarly he also demolished a state-owned library, in order to build Shoprite, which means that the education and health of the common man are much less important than the private personal interest of Obaseki.

“And could you also believe how the road Obaseki constructed on Uwelu Market Road, off TV. Road, suddenly became so horrible and dilapidated, with pot holes all within three weeks,” she revealed, adding that the incumbent PDP governor, had privatized virtually all the key ministries in the name of agencies, just as he revoked a good number of C of Os which he re-allocated to himself and his inner caucaus.”

On a note of lamentation, she remarked: “This is a man from whom much is expected. Under his leadership, PDP is now in dissaray, as a good number of members including my humble self have decamped into the APC. All that are left within the party are deceit and sycophancy.”

According to Cecilia, Monday Okpebholo the APC guber candidate in Edo is currently the indisputable man of the people, whose name has been on the lips of all the progress loving candidates in Edo.

The average Edo man has passed a vote of confidence on him.

Recounting his immense humanitarian passion, the female APC stalwart remarked how he donated a stupendous seven million naira to a student for treatment of kidney problem, even in excess of the six million which was the actual sum of money in request, apart from his innumerable empowerment gestures like building of schools purchase of vehicles,working tools, and financial empowerment which he had undertaken with amazing rapidity and consistency hitherto unequalled by any other politician in Edo State, just as his deputy, Dennis Idahosa has similarly been doing in his Ovie constituency, combing every nook and cranny including the Riverine areas, with an amazing sense of dedication, as had never been witnessed of any other politician in the ovie constituency.

“Indeed going by the unflagging commitment with which Okpebolo and his Deputy had continued to dedicate their entire beings, particularly their resources to the service of the people, one could not but concluded that the two were indeed humanitarians first, before becoming politicians,”said the architect-politician.

She dismissed Ighodalo the PDP candidate as a nonentity and stranger who had never really been in touch with the people.

“Look as I am talking to you,I hail from the Esan Division,with Ighodalo. Unfortunately, Ighodalo cannot speak his own native language and these are the people he wants to lead.

“In a nutshell, the entire people of Edo State are saying no to god-fatherism and no to Obaseki’s third term agenda under the guise of Ighodalo,” Cecilia affirmed with a tone of dismissal of Obaseki and the Edo PDP.