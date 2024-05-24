Future Eagle Consultants holds workshops to boost productivity in workplace

As part of the measures aimed at enhancing individual planning to pursue new careers at home and abroad, improving business productivity, and launching a new business, Future Eagle Consultants is determined to be committed to transforming careers and organisational growth.

The company has, therefore, concluded plans to hold a day training for Employee Engagement and People Manager on the 15th of June, at Beni Gold Hotel in Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos.

In a statement issued by the Chief Executive Officer of Future Eagle Consultants, Mrs. Bukola Adebusoye, while announcing their plan, said that their team is committed to fostering empowering programs that will bring about meaningful connections between employers, employees, and the unemployed, while also creating essential management techniques that cultivate a harmonious environment, techniques for career progression, and a productive work environment.

Adebusoye said, “This comprehensive training program will equip you with the tools to effectively motivate teams, resolve conflicts, and drive organizational success. By attending, you will gain invaluable skills in employee engagement strategies, performance management, and leadership development, empowering you to lead with confidence and inspire excellence within your team. “

“At Future Eagle Consultants, we strive to unlock potential, cultivate talent, and foster growth in every aspect of our clients’ professional journey.”Future Eagle Consultants continues to be a trusted partner for businesses and individuals seeking to navigate the complexities of the modern workplace. The company remains at the forefront of driving meaningful change and transformation in the industry by providing comprehensive HR consultancy services, seasoned recruitment, and career development solutions, “she said.

She added that the training will help to elevate one’s career trajectory and become a respected leader in one’s field.

Adebusoye is equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern workforce landscape. Bukola Adebusoye’s commitment to excellence is reflected in her certifications as a Certified Career Development Practitioner, Certified Employment Strategist, HR Associate, and her membership in the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).