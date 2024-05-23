Kano Assembly dethrones emirs, abolishes emirates created by Ganduje

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State House of Assembly has dethroned the five Emirs and abolished the five Emirates in the state.

The development followed a special session held by the lawmakers on the floor of the house presided over by the speaker, RT. Hon. Jibrin Falgore.

At the resumed proceeding, the Assembly has passed Kano emirates council law (repeal bill) 2024 after scaling 3rd reading.

All offices established under the repealed law have been set aside by the new bill.

Also all district heads elevated or appointed under the repealed law are to revert to their previous positions.

The Kano State Emirates Council (Amendment number 2) Law, 2024, was sponsored by the Majority Leader and member representing the Dala Constituency, Lawan Hussaini Chediyar Yan Gurasa.

Recall that the law which created five new emirates was first assented to by ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on December 5, 2019.

The governor assented to an amendment to the law on 14 October, 2020 and signed another amendment on 11 April, 2023.

Section 3(1) of the law established five distinct emirates; Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye, with Kano and Karaye having eight local government areas of jurisdiction each, while Bichi and Gaya emirates share 9 local government areas of jurisdiction each, Rano Emirate enjoys jurisdiction over 10 local government areas out of the 44 local councils in the state.

When Emir Muhammadu Sanusi, who chaired the council, was deposed on March 9, 2020, the law was amended to read: “There shall be the chairman of the council who shall be the emir, Kano Emirate”.

Section 12 provides that the governor may grade the office of an emir first, second, or third class subject to the approval of the House of Assembly.

A principal officer of the assembly, who did not want his name mentioned, said “no Jupiter can stop the assembly from amending the law.”

Vanguard News