YULETIDE: NDAWA solicits support for underprivileged children

The NDOKWA Daughters & Wives Association Worldwide (NDAWA) has called on Nigerians to use the festive season to help underprivileged children in society.

The group which visited the Living Fountain Orphanage in Lagos, where it donated food items, toiletries, and cash as part of its philanthropic activities for the year, pledged its continued support to orphanages across Nigeria.

The President General, Mrs Annabelle Uruakpa, thanked the management and staff for their dedication and love in caring for the young children and pledged to keep supporting them.

Also, the National President, Mrs Grace Ngozi Ogedegbe, urged Nigerians not to relent in their efforts to help underprivileged children.

Ogedegbe emphasized that love and compassion are universal languages that can heal, inspire, and transform lives and encouraged the young souls at the orphanage to pursue their dreams and aspirations, reminding them that they are not defined by their circumstances but by their potential to overcome and achieve greatness.

The National President also highlighted the resilience and hope that fill the walls of the orphanage and called on Nigerians to support orphanages everywhere. According to her, this would “create a brighter future, not just for the children in these institutions but for the entire community.”