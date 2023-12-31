What led to feud between late Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa – Odebowale

Late Akeredolu (left) and Governor Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State

…Akeredolu mis- managed his health

…Akeredolu’s son, Babajide, wife nominated commissioners

…Send Akeredolu’s wife, son to jail if they stole money

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategies to late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Dr. Doyin Odebowale, has explained what led to the feud between the new governor Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Akeredolu.

Odebowale, said in a viral video, that the late Akeredolu, would not listened to anybody who spoke against Aiyedatiwa before they fell apart.

He said, “Aketi will alway shut you down”. According to him ” the mistrust between Aiyedatiwa and Akeredolu started when it was found that a female aide to Akeredolu’s wife had been sharing confidential information about Akeredolu’s health with Aiyedatiwa.

The former Special Assistant, alleged that “the woman was scheming to become deputy governor after the death of Akeredolu.

“Where is the woman now, She is with Lucky. What infuriated the First lady at that time that she decided to misbehave was the fact that while this woman was pretending to be with Aketi, she was getting information about the state of health of Aketi and was ingratiatng herself towards Lucky.

“She was seeing Lucky. She will not talk to Lucky but they were seeing in Abuja.

“She was scheming to be deputy governor in case Aketi dies. That was the genesis of the mistrust between Aketi and Lucky. Aketi never listened to anybody who spoke against Lucky.

” He will shut you down. Aketi will sit from morning till night signing useless files from these people who are now talking about forgery.

“Aketi mismanaged his health. The perfidy of many of his aides was unrivalled. They won’t allow him rest, they won’t allow him sleep.

“He took ill and the next thing is when will he die? People started holding meetings against the man who never offended them. I will talk about Babajide once Aketi is buried.

“Aketi was weakling, he would have called his wife to order especially when she was saying per adventure. I would have sent her away.

” Her outburst was unAfrican. What point was she proving. I know Aketi was not sleeping with anybody. Even from Ibadan I knew that. But these people were peddling influence.”

Aketi rejected many Chieftaincy titles. He stuck to Arakunrin. Those that made allegations of forgery should bring out the documents and show who collected the money.

“I was making money for the state and they were spending it. I made Doctors to resign because they were collecting double salary. People were retiring but wage bill was still going up.

“In the Health Management board, doctors were travelling abroad but the state was unable to employ because they were collecting double salary.

“If Babajide and his mother were found to have stolen money, send them to jail.

“All of you members of cabinet who were unknown political entities until Mrs. Akeredolu and her son nominated you.

“It was Babajide and his mother who submitted the name of the Commissioner, Rasaq Obe, who is now going about to tell the world he paid to be made a Commissioner.

“He challenged Obe to tell the world how much he paid to the former First Lady and her son for his name to be submitted.

“Come out and tell the world how you became more important than those in Ifedore who has been with Aketi since 2012.

Odebowale said that “You are now telling the world because you are quarrelling with Babajide over diesel supply. I have more to say after Aketi has been buried.”