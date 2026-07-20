Nigerian army warns public against fake SSC 50/2027 recruitment advertisement

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army has raised the alarm over a fake recruitment advertisement circulating on social media and other online platforms, inviting applications for the Short Service Combatant Commission (SSCC) Course 50/2027.

The Army, in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, described the advertisement as fraudulent and warned members of the public to disregard it.

“The Nigerian Army categorically states that this advertisement is false, fraudulent and did not emanate from the Nigerian Army,” Anele said.

She cautioned prospective applicants against applying through, patronising or making payments to any individual, group or website claiming to conduct recruitment on behalf of the Nigerian Army.

The Army spokesperson stressed that all recruitment and commissioning exercises conducted by the service are free, transparent and based on merit.

“Official recruitment announcements are made only through national newspapers, the Nigerian Army’s verified social media platforms and other recognised official communication channels.

“No form is sold and no person or agent is authorised to facilitate recruitment or demand payment at any stage of the process,” she stated.

Anele advised members of the public to verify recruitment information through official Nigerian Army channels to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

She disclosed that security agencies had been activated to identify, arrest and prosecute those behind the fake advertisement.

“Those behind this criminal act are advised to desist immediately. Anyone found culpable will face the full weight of the law,” she warned.

The Nigerian Army reiterated its commitment to protecting the integrity of its recruitment process and urged citizens to report suspicious recruitment activities to the nearest military formation or security agency.