By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Razaq Obe, has denied allegations that he paid money to be nominated as commissioner under late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Recall that the former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties ad Strategy, to the late governor Akeredolu, Dr Doyin Odebowale, had alleged that the commissioner paid the wife of the late governor, Betty Akeredolu and his son, Babajide, before he was appointed a commissioner in the state.

Odebowale said that Obe was a nobody before he was nominated by Betty Akeredolu and Babajide to be made a commissioner.

But in a swift respond, Obe, in a phone interview, equally denied allegations that he had quarrelled with Babajide over supply of diesel in the state.

He said he led the effort for Akeredolu to emerge victorious in Ilara Mokin ward in Ifedore Local Government Area in the 2020 governorship election.

According to him, “Akeredolu decided to reward Ilara Mokin for the performances at the polls.”

He said that Dr Odebowale was “part of the cabal that held the state budget performance down when Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was acting governor.

He said Odebowale was part of the persons that benefitted from the illness of Akeredolu.

According to him, “I supported Akeredolu and gave him all assistance in 2020. I followed him through the campaigns so it is not true to say I was a nobody politically.

“There was no need to pay the First Lady or her son for me to be made commissioner.

“It is unfortunate that Odebowale is making this vituperations days after the passing of Akeredolu.

“There was nothing to quarrel about between Babajide and I. I never supplied diesel to any part of the state.”

On the issue of forgery of Akeredolu’s signature, Engr. Obe said petitions have been sent to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFFC, adding that the concerned persons would soon be invited.

Engr. Obe stated that the country would be seen as a banana republic if nobody was prosecuted and punished for forging late Akeredolu’s signature.

“Let us bury Akeredolu first. Tyen the gate of justice will be opened. The political solution and the advice to unify the party as advised by Tinubu does not include forgery.

“Forgery of a governor’s signature and authorisation of millions of naira are too criminal to be ignored.

“The individual doing all the forgery must be produced. Some of us were harassed.

“They hated me because I punctured their activities. It is when the new governor open the books, you will know the extent of damage.”

Obe said he joined politics as a multi-millionaire having worked and retired in ExxonMobil.

According to him, “I had planned not to collect salary as a commissioner but was cautioned against such decision.”