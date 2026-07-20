Ballon d’Or organisers release update on World Cup’s impact on 2026 award race

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup now concluded, Ballon d’Or organisers have moved to dispel the long-held belief that winning football’s biggest international prize automatically guarantees the sport’s most prestigious individual honour.

As debate intensifies over who could succeed Lionel Messi as Ballon d’Or winner, organisers examined the award’s history and concluded that while World Cup success boosts a player’s chances, it is far from a guarantee.

According to the analysis, only seven players have won both the FIFA World Cup and the Ballon d’Or in the same cycle.

England’s Bobby Charlton achieved the feat in 1966, followed by Italy’s Paolo Rossi in 1982 and Germany’s Lothar Matthäus in 1990.

However, organisers noted that the trend becomes more relevant from 1995 onwards, when the Ballon d’Or expanded beyond European players to become a global award.

France legend Zinedine Zidane won both the 1998 World Cup and Ballon d’Or before Brazil’s Ronaldo repeated the feat in 2002. Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro also completed the double after captaining his country to World Cup glory in 2006.

Since then, however, World Cup winners have frequently missed out on the Ballon d’Or.

In 2010, Lionel Messi claimed the award despite Spain winning the World Cup, finishing ahead of Spain’s

Andrés Iniesta and Xavi.

Four years later, Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or ahead of World Cup finalist Messi and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who had lifted the trophy in Brazil.

In 2018, Croatia captain Luka Modrić received the Ballon d’Or despite finishing as World Cup runner-up, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and France’s Antoine Griezmann, who had helped Les Bleus win the tournament.

It was not until Argentina’s triumph at the 2022 World Cup that a world champion once again went on to win the Ballon d’Or, with Messi lifting the 2023 award.

That means only four of the seven players to achieve the World Cup-Ballon d’Or double have done so since 1995, representing a success rate of 57%.

Summing up its findings, the Ballon d’Or organisers said: “Yes, winning the World Cup helps, but it does not guarantee a Ballon d’Or. To win it, you need to have been the best player of the season, not only of the World Cup.”

The findings come as attention turns to the race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or following Spain’s World Cup triumph, with several standout performers expected to challenge for football’s highest individual accolade.

Vanguard News