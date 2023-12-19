Obaseki support group backs Ighodalo as successor

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A vocal support group for Governor Godwin Obaseki known as Obaseki Finishing well Group (OFG) has pledged its support for Asue Ighodalo, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saying he is the right person to take over from the outgoing governor and urged the party to give him the ticket.

A statement by the founder and coordinator of the group, Albert Obazee also known as Azuwa 1 said Ighodalo is coming with a transformative leadership that would build on the successes of the Godwin Obaseki administration.

In the statement made available to journalists in Benin City on Tuesday said Ighodalo is a prominent Nigerian lawyer “from Okaigben, Ewohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area, Edo State” and that he “brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. His role as the chairman of Sterling Bank, Chairman Nigerian Breweries, Director of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, and Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group underscores his deep commitment to driving progress and development.”

He said “OFG has been a steadfast advocate for good governance in Edo State, actively supporting Governor Godwin Obaseki since his emergence in 2016. Our pivotal role in Governor Obaseki’s initial election and our subsequent launch of the ‘TORGBA’ movement in 2020 exemplifies our unwavering dedication to advancing the state’s welfare.

“Now, with the launch of the ‘Obaseki Finishing Well Group’ initiative, we are poised to usher in a new era of leadership under Dr. Asue Ighodalo. His vision and track record align seamlessly with the high standards of governance set by Governor Obaseki. As we transition into this new phase, we proudly introduce the ‘Asue Ighodalo Marshals (AIM) political group, dedicated to mobilizing grassroots, organic, and online support for Dr. Ighodalo’s gubernatorial candidacy.”

He said the objectives of AIM are to galvanize widespread support for Ighodalo, ensuring that his transformative leadership emerges as the driving force behind Edo State’s future. “Wherever you encounter AIM, you encounter a force for positive change and progress.Together, let us rally behind Dr. Asue Ighodalo and propel Edo State toward a future defined by prosperity, innovation, and inclusive governance.”